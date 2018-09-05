Louisiana-Monroe Game Day Parking Notice

Because of the Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Monroe football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, the Century Park North and Pete Taylor Park parking lots will close Friday at noon. The Physical Plant larking lot will close Friday at 4 pm. All vehicles in these locations must be moved no later than Friday at 5 p.m. Students who park their vehicles at Ce ntury Park North will not be allowed back into the lot until 6 a.m. Sunday. All other vehicles parked in restricted areas must be moved by Saturday at 8 a.m. Any vehicle not moved will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Game-day parking is available at the following locations: 34thAve. lot, Hillcrest gravel lot, sports field lot, the parking garage, Scholarship Hall lot, Arthell Kelly lot, Ross Boulevard South lot and fraternity row.

If a vehicle is towed for a football game, a towing fee must be paid to USM Parking and Transit Services before the vehicle is released.

More information is available by calling USM Parking and Transit Services at 601-266-5447 or 601-266-4943.