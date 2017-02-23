Love or hate Trump, Ivanka’s perfume is number one

Despite talk of consumer boycotts of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, on Feb. 18, Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray for Women and Ivanka Trump for Women RollerBall soared to the top of Amazon’s beauty best-seller list.

According to Us Weekly, sales for the 35-year-old businesswoman’s self-titled perfume were so high that the product took the top two beauty spots as of Saturday afternoon.

According to MarketWatch, Trump’s perfume has retained the number-one position for six consecutive days.

A 3.4 ounce bottle of the eau de parfum spray, which jumped from $34.99 on Saturday to $67.90 as of Wednesday evening. The roll-on version – which has jumped from $15 Saturday to $33.98 – has the number 13 best-seller position as of Wednesday night.

Her scent is described as “an alluring and feminine floral oriental” that is a “symbol of strength in grace and beauty.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the scent when writing their reviews.

“[The perfume] has a fascist, [demagogue] racist smell to it . . . scent may have been motivated by daddy,” one user wrote.

“Terrible scent,” another user wrote. “Smells like communism.”

Not everyone is against Ivanka Trump. Some shoppers are opening their wallets to show support.

“We don’t have a lot extra but we felt we needed to show our support for our President and his family,” shopper Miranda Taylor wrote on Saturday. “If buying a $15 perfume helps just a little in sending a message to those companies that are caving in to the left and their intolerant hate of OUR President then so be it.”

“Bought this to support Ivanka after the vicious attacks on her business,” another user said. “I *never* buy perfume without trying a sample first but did so this time. Big Bonus – I love the scent! It is fresh and feminine and something I will wear frequently. Another Bonus – the bottle is lovely so 5 stars all around. Highly recommended!”

Amazon’s bestsellers are “based on Amazon.com sales and are updated hourly,” according to the site. Several well-known retailers have stopped carrying Trump’s clothing line and are citing sales, not politics, as their reason.

“We continually review our assortment and the performance of the brands we carry,” a Belk spokesperson told BuzzFeed. “And we make adjustments as part of our normal course of business operations.”

An activist group started the campaign #GrabYourWallet after the election to boycott Trump family products. Within the past few weeks, Nordstrom has dropped the first daughter’s line altogether, while T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have simply stopped promoting her products in their stores. But because of her sales via Amazon, her brand may remain intact.

Many might wonder who the people supporting Ivanka’s brand are. She markets her products to young upwardly-mobile women. Her personal website shows a 20-something year-old model, who one could easily assume is to represent Ivanka herself.

However, most women in support of Ivanka are much older, according to NyMag.com.

“I am placing [an] order today,” wrote California retiree Debby on the Ivanka brand’s Facebook page. “I hate people telling me who I can buy from. I usually go against it.”

Terry, 60, of Hobe Sound, Fla., told the Cut she is disappointed that Nordstrom “would stoop to pulling a very high-class, high- profile person’s line because her dad just happens to be President of the United States and is doing what he believes will keep our country safe. I personally agree with him, as do the majority of my friends and family.”

As to no one’s surprise, President Trump was upset about stores such as Nordstrom pulling Ivanka’s clothing line.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted Feb. 8.