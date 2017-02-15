Love, politics, pants: The Grammys’ biggest moments

Here are some of the biggest moments you may have missed from Sunday’s Grammy Awards because you were watching “The Walking Dead” like myself or because you were just downright uninterested.

One artist professed her love for another female icon, one pop duo took off their pants and, of course, someone had to talk politics.

Let’s get into it.

Chance the Rapper took home Best New Artist, the first award of the night.

“Glory be to God,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Chance also thanked his family and hometown of Chicago. The rapper later won best rap album, making him the first artist with a streaming-only album to win a Grammy. He gave a shout out to German-based streaming company SoundCloud, who gave him a portion of the money for a window of exclusivity for “Coloring Book.”

Pop duo Twenty One Pilots stripped off their pants and took the stage in their underwear. The gesture had sentimental value for the pair, who explained their actions telling the story of how they said they’d watched the Grammys on television before their fame.

“As we were watching, we noticed that every single one of us was in our underwear,” singer Tyler Joseph said. “[Josh Dun] turned to me and was like, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.”

Singer Adele and the late David Bowie won big at the awards show: Bowie won five Grammys for “Blackstar,” and Adele took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year. While accepting her awards, Adele decided to profess her love for none other than Beyoncé. Adele was not afraid to admit she has admired Knowles since the Destiny’s Child years.

“I adore you, and I want you to be my mommy,” Adele said.

Adele said she felt Beyoncé deserved the win.

“The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was just so monumental,” a teary Adele said to Beyoncé, who mouthed “I love you” from the audience.

“I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her,” Adele said. “I felt like it was her time to win. What the f*** does she have to do to win album of the year?”

Adele later performed a George Michael tribute. But that was not the shocking part. The 15 time Grammy winner cursed and stopped her slowed-down arrangement of Michael’s “Fastlove” after a few verses.

“I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” Adele said. “Can we start over?”

The audience responded with a standing ovation after she powered through the song. Probably the most anticipated moment of the 59th Annual Grammy awards was the promised appearance from Beyoncé. The singer had previously announced via Instagram she was expecting twins. No one was shocked when the performance was centered around motherhood. The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, announced her daughter’s appearance.

According to NPR, Beyonce’s performance’s production design referenced the Virgin Mary, Cleopatra and Queen Elizabeth I. Later, as she accepted the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Lemonade,” Knowles said her work seeks “to confront issues that make us uncomfortable – it’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty.”

We shall see what’s in store for next year’s show which will be held in New York for the first time since 2003.