      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
      News

      Political candidates​ speak at forum

      Klaria Holmes
      0
      The African American Student Organization and NAACP partnered to host their first political forum Sept. 23. Candidates discussed issues such as voter turnout, education and agriculture.
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
      Photo Gallery

      Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

      Bethany Morris
      0
      All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday…
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball breaks losing streak

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.

“At this time we have 101 employers registered for the Career and Internship Expo,” Killam, who is the main planner for the event, said. “I anticipate more to register before the event, and we will have a packed house.”

Several major companies coming to this expo include PepsiCo, MGM Resorts International, Yates Construction, Naval Oceanographic Office, Enterprise Holdings, Cintas Corporation, Ge Aviation and many others.

“The expo is an excellent opportunity for students and alumni to network with employers who are looking for candidates to fill their vacancies,” Killam said. “It is also a way for students to learn more about the opportunities available to them and what is required for positions they may be interested in.”

Southern Miss alumni Benny Hubbard was a fall 2017 graduate in business administration. He said the event helped him get the job he is currently working, which is at the W Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, through the Voyage program under Marriott.

“I was already at an internship with Enterprise, but I went to the career fair because it is always good to have other options open,” Hubbard said. “I stopped at the Marriot table to give them my résumé.”

Hubbard said he and the recruiter talked about the Voyage program that day. Within two days, he got a call from the company for an interview. Through the program, Hubbard found a position at the W Hotel.

Senior biological sciences major Michael Wilson said he is attending the career fair to gain more knowledge and direction in his field

“What I hope to achieve is basically knowledge,” Wilson said. “I want to see what jobs they have to offer because my plan is to go to medical school to become a doctor.”

Killam said students should prepare for the expo by doing research into the companies into they are interested in.

“Find out what they are looking for, and develop talking points and questions about the organization or opportunities for when you speak to the representative,” Killam said. “Prepare and practice your 30-second elevator pitch. Of course, have multiple copies of your polished resume, and dress professionally on the day.”

Hubbard said that something all students looking for employment should keep in mind is confidence in yourself.

“Confidence is key. Interview with everyone you can, and let them choose you so have options to choose from instead of having all of your eggs in one basket,” Hubbard said. “It got me the chance to get out of Mississippi, and it has been a great time so far. It’s been a good experience.”

Earl Stoudemire
