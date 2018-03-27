‘Marlon Bundo’ parodies children’s book

Charlotte Pence’s “Marlon Bundo’s: A Day in the Life of the Vice President” debuted in March 2018. The book highlighted what the Bunny of the United States does on a regular day of following around his owner, Mike Pence.

Many people know Mike Pence to be very homophobic. One of those people is none other than “Last Week Tonight’s” host John Oliver. Oliver is notorious for viral pranks and decided his next prank would be conducted on none other than Mike Pence and specifically the bunny book. Oliver wrote a spin-off version of “Marlon Bundo’s: A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” in which Marlon Bundo is a gay bunny that wants to get married to another bunny, but the evil stink bug tries everything he can to stop it. Oliver’s version is called “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” which is now sold out on Amazon.

“A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” may be a poke at how Oliver does not believe in the Vice President’s ideals, but Oliver donated 100 percent of its proceeds to the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to preventing suicide in the LGBTQIA community, and AIDS United, an organization dedicated to ending the AIDS epidemic. Charlotte Pence donated all of her proceeds to A21, which aims to combat human trafficking.

Charlotte Pence had no bad things to say about Oliver, for she believes that it is beneficial that sales of both books are going to charity.

“I think imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, in a way,” Charlotte Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

However, Regnery Publish, the company that published Charlotte Pence’s book, was very disgruntled about Oliver’s version.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone would feel the need to ridicule an educational children’s book and turn it into something controversial and partisan,” Regnery Publishing said in a statement. “Our and Mrs. and Charlotte Pence’s goal is – and will continue to be – to educate young readers about the important role of the vice president, as well as to highlight the charities to which portions of the book proceeds will be donated.”

Oliver’s book sold out in less than one week. “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” teaches children about acceptance of those who are different by using gay characters, which is an important subject for today’s children to grasp.