MCR announces reunion and ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

My Chemical Romance broke up in March of 2013 and all of the scene kids in the world cried.



On October 31, MCR announced through their Instagram that the band would host a concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles Dec. 20. There will not be a full-blown tour, but the band has a plan for a one-night show.



According to MCR’s Facebook page, the concert sold out in almost four minutes after the tickets went on sale.



Facebook fans reacted to the tickets being sold out by creating an event “Storm The MCR Show They Can’t Stop All Of Us” in the same vein as the ‘Storm Area 51’ event.



Two days after the announcement of the concert, the website released a post thanking fans for the warm welcome back.



Rumors relating to MCR reuniting started when earlier this year Joe Jonas said MCR was rehearsing nearby in New York earlier this year. The rumors were finally confirmed when MCR changed their profile picture and cover photo on Facebook.



The band has not played a concert since 2012.



MCR is best known for their songs such as “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Teenagers.” The band formed after Gerard Way watched the Twin Towers collapse on September 11 and became known after signing with Reprise Records and releasing “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.”



MCR broke up in 2013 by issuing a statement on the group’s website.



A greatest hits album named “May Death Never Stop You” was released in 2014 and featured a never-released track titled “Fake Your Death.” Lead singer Gerard Way described the track as a eulogy for the band.



In July 2016, MCR changed their profile picture and released a teaser trailer that included a piano tune from “The Black Parade” and ended with a date of September 23, 2019. One week later, the Facebook page announced a special edition of The Black Parade album to celebrate its tenth anniversary.



The Facebook post said the anniversary album would include 11 previously unreleased demos and songs from The Black Parade recording sessions.



Way focused on his Netflix show “Umbrella Academy” after the band broke up and said he recorded a cover of “Hazy Shade of Winter” for the show.



MCR’s guitarist Frank Iero started a solo career with the name “Frank Iero and the Future Violents.”

Former and current scene kids can now rejoice knowing the band is reuniting for one night. Famous last words, but this is not the end.