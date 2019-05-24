Megan Thee Stallion officially arrives with ‘Fever’

Megan Thee Stallion has seen incredible growth in star power throughout 2019 in part due to her massive radio hit “Big Ole Freak.” With debut major label project “Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion exceeds all expectations and proves herself to be a significant force in today’s music scene.

Cheeky, hard-hitting rhymes are common themes on “Fever” and throughout Megan Thee Stallion’s discography. Megan Thee Stallion gained huge amounts of hype and praise after rising to internet superstardom with fiery freestyles like 2017’s “Stalli (Freestyle).” Considering the hype behind “Fever” and it being Megan’s first major label 300 Entertainment project, the album is remarkably solid. Thee Stallion leaves no room for snack breaks with banger after banger on “Fever” being delivered under her “Hot Girl Meg” persona.

A huge part of Megan Thee Stallion’s appeal is her confidence and relatability. An anime-loving college student who raps about partying and freaky sex is what 2019 needs. The life of being both a college student at Houston’s Texas Southern University as well as a fast-rising star is something that makes Megan so endearing and inspiring.

Confidence is something that is missing and desperately needed in the music industry. Everyone needs a sad bop every now and then, but bass-heavy club anthems are a necessity that Megan Thee Stallion has been providing. There are little to no down moments on “Fever,” with a track about a lover’s addiction, “Bring Drank,” being the most personal. Megan Thee Stallion keeps everyone on their feet and dancing for the most part though as each track is bass-heavy and cluttered with clever rhymes.

The strength and confidence of Megan come through in her interviews where she has delivered strong comebacks to all the men claiming her music is too sexual. Compounded with that, Megan Thee Stallion has fired back at the continual misogyny in the music industry. Megan Thee Stallion is out here using her position in music to tell everyone not to be so serious and to just celebrate life.

It is hard to deny the charm and wit to Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics with lines about Pikachu, Hondas and Ricki Lake. The clever references throughout Megan’s music allow for the overtly sexual lyrics to fly by without coming across as forced. Megan’s sexual lyrics feel incredibly authentic, real and like she is a friend just telling you about her weekend.

It feels like Megan’s lyrics are punching you in the face in all the right ways. In the days of mumble rap artists, it is refreshing to hear artists with punchy, hard-hitting delivery like Megan. Tracks like “Realer” and “Money Good” are such heavy, undeniable bops with incredible replay value.

With so much talk about how great her delivery is, it can be considerably difficult to find collaborators that can keep up. It is clear that Megan and the label realize this as Juicy J and Da Baby are the album’s only features on tracks “Simon Says” and “Cash ****.” Juicy J and Da Baby deliver solid verses, but it is hard to not comment on how much better Megan is.

There has been an obvious lack of popular female rappers throughout history and it feels like that space is finally expanding. After years of only being allowed one or two rap girls in the forefront, it is 2019 and time for more girls to have their shine. Artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty and City Girls are providing more interesting music experiences than the majority of their male counterparts, and they deserve the recognition.

“Fever” is a project full of sex-positive club bangers that show why everyone has been talking about Thee Stallion. Tracks like “Pimpin” and “Hood Rat ****” paint Megan Thee Stallion as a fun, party girl lyricist who is meant to be a star. Megan Thee Stallion has staked her claim with “Fever” and is here to stay.