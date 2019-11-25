  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Basketball Men's basketball beats cross town rival
SportsBasketball

Men’s basketball beats cross town rival

By Makayla Puckett

-

118
0

Southern Miss (2-3) hosted cross town rival William Carey (4-4) on Nov. 24. The Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season with a final score of 83-64.

“Coming off 1-3 we really needed this win, and it was a rivalry so it was big game for us,” forward Tyler Stevenson said. “We came out here and did what we were supposed to do to get the win.”

The Golden Eagles led the first half with a 42-29 advantage from a 48.6 field goal percentage and 22 points in the paint. Both Stevenson and Boban Jacdonmi went three for five in field goals. Stevenson had 18 minutes of playing time compared to his average of seven minutes per game last season.

“[Stevenson] plays with tremendous energy,” head coach Jay Ladner said. “Eighteen minutes, he has 15 points and six boards, but he plays with such great energy and it’s contagious.”

Stevenson and Jacdonmi each had 15 points throughout the game. Jacdonmi also accounted for 12 of the team’s 44 rebounds.

“These are two players who rarely played at all last season, and one of them is seven for 11 from the field. The other one is six for nine, and both of those guys work their tail off every single day at practice,” Ladner said. “Good things happen to those who work hard.”

The team had a 71.4 free throw percentage after an 85.7 percent in the second half. The Golden Eagles also shot 46 points in the paint.

“Since coming back from Iowa State, we have had two good days of practice,” Ladner said. “I’ve seen some progress. Obviously there is not one phase of the game that we cannot improve on, which I say in a positive way, because we have a lot of room for improvement.”

The Golden Eagles will continue play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 27 against No.8 Gonzaga.

“It’s good for us to have some momentum going into this trip,” forward Leonard Harper-Baker said. “We feel like we let a couple of games get away from us. We feel like we’ve only had one legit loss so far. We are just real positive going forward.”  

Previous article‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Men’s basketball beats cross town rival

The Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season with a final score of 83-64.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games

Overall, “Jedi: Fallen Order” is the best “Star Wars” game of this generation, if not the best game of the franchise.
Read more
FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss falls in final home game

The Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) in a final home conference matchup 28-10.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Trans Day of Rememberance honors lives lost

The Trans Day of Remembrance is an annual national event to honor the memory of those murdered because of anti-transgender sentiments. The Southern Miss PRISM center held an event in their office in conjunction with the day.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ captures Mr. Rogers’ essence

Brilliant is the best way to summarize “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Read more
OpinionMorgan Usry -
0

Electoral college strips voter’s power

The Electoral College is an outdated system that doesn’t properly represent the will of the entire population in the election of U.S. presidents. Replacing the Electoral College system with a national popular vote would be the more democratic and representative option.
Read more

Must read

BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Men’s basketball beats cross town rival

The Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season with a final score of 83-64.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games

Overall, “Jedi: Fallen Order” is the best “Star Wars” game of this generation, if not the best game of the franchise.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Football

Southern Miss falls in final home game

The Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) in a final home conference matchup 28-10.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Lady Eagles win over Ole Miss

The Lady Eagles basketball team (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (2-2, 0-0 SEC) Nov. 19.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Cross country concludes 2019 season

The Southern Miss cross country team ended its season at the NCAA DI South Regional Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, Nov. 15. Seven runners qualified for the race after the team placed second in the Conference USA meet on Nov. 2.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Lady Eagles defeat Southeastern Lady Lions

The Southern Miss Lady Eagles women’s basketball team (1-1) took on the Southeastern Louisiana University Lady Lions (0-1) from Hammond, Louisiana, Nov. 13. Coming off a tough loss against the No. 10 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Lady Eagles looked to improve their record to 2-1.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz