  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Men’s basketball bows down to the Monarchs
Sports

Men’s basketball bows down to the Monarchs

By Michael Sandoz

-

1102
0

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team (6-16, 2-7 C-USA) fell in a tough bout to Old Dominion (9-14, 5-4 C-USA) at home for their second straight loss to a C-USA team Jan. 30.

“We have to stay together, that’s when we have to pull together the most if we want to win,” Tyler Stevenson said. “We gotta make sure that we stay gelled together, so that we can pull through and just keep moving forward.”

Stevenson had 18 total points and 10 total rebounds, keeping the team on the heels of the Monarchs in crucial moments with timely scores and take-aways. 

The Golden Eagles began with a lackluster start and fell behind early in the first half when they scored only 23 points and went 33.3% within the arc. A closing dunk from Stevenson gave the team a chin-up going into the locker room despite trailing by 10.

An assisted dunk by Auston Leslie to begin the second half was the real spark that brought life to the team who went on to retake the lead midway through the second half. By this time, Southern Miss had scored more points than in their slow first-half grind.

“It was just a dogfight out there,” LaDavius Draine said. Draine, like may of the Golden Eagles, had an uneventful first half, but led the team’s second half surge with back-to-back threes following Leslie’s second half icebreaker and scoring 14 of their 22 points to the top.

Despite their impressive second half charge, the Golden Eagles fell into a dry spell. Leonard Harper Baker, who scored seven in the first half, only posted a single jumper in the paint with 37 seconds left in the game and while still trailing by 12. Gabe Watson scored nothing after only netting three points in the first half.

 “It took the wind out of our sails,” Coach Jay Ladner said about Old Dominion’s timely end of the game run. “I take full responsibility. Searching for consistency, that’s something that I’ve got to figure out.”

Although his self-criticism was humble, Ladner had few other players from the bench to work with. Junior David McCoy and redshirt sophomore Jay Malone remain ineligible to play due to academic standings with the school. This lack of depth led to four players each playing for more than 36 minutes and just seven players touching the court. Watson, who spent 40 minutes on the planks, only went 2 for 10 the entire game.

“It’s tough,” Stevenson said about the suspensions of McCoy and Malone.

However, Draine showed little concern for his extensive court time saying, “We’ve been doing it all season, it’s nothing new.”

Ladner said he does not expect McCoy or Malone back this season, accepting that the team’s short-staffed roster will need to continue their hefty shifts.

“That’s what we have right now. That’s our team, and we’re going to have to make the best of it,” Ladner said. “They’re just gonna have to be ironmen.”

Previous articleThrifted Gold: Planting roots in the new year
Michael Sandoz
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsMichael Sandoz -
0

Men’s basketball bows down to the Monarchs

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team fell in a tough bout to Old Dominion at home for their second straight loss to a C-USA team.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Planting roots in the new year

The beginning of the year always brings the need for change and a bit of refreshing. What’s...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘The Turning’ leaves viewers confused

The recent film adaption of “The Turn of the Screw,” an 1898 horror novella by Henry James, was chilling but completely off-base
Read more
FeaturesKaylyn Jones -
0

Political science major shares his music talents

Freshman Cullen Deroche is a hidden gem from Houma, Louisiana, majoring in political science at Southern Miss. Based on his political science major, it would be unlikely to believe he is also a talented musician.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Hattiesburg is not Big Brother: crime cameras are not an invasion

While Hattiesburg officials aim for another attempt at deescalating crime, many residents aren’t too thrilled at the newest project to place crime cameras around the city.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

VSA invites public to Têt celebration

The Vietnamese Student Association will host their annual Têt celebration on January 30 at the Baptist Student Union with food, games, and live entertainment.
Read more

Must read

SportsMichael Sandoz -
0

Men’s basketball bows down to the Monarchs

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team fell in a tough bout to Old Dominion at home for their second straight loss to a C-USA team.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Planting roots in the new year

The beginning of the year always brings...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Basketball

Lady Eagles lose third straight game

The Southern Miss women’s basketball team (11-7, 3-4 C-USA) lost its third consecutive game to Middle Tennessee Jan. 25.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Golden Eagles continue indoor track and field season with six wins

Southern Miss’ men and women’s track and field teams traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, for their second meet of the indoor season at the Samford Invitational Jan. 17 and 18.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Golden Eagles bounce back with first conference win

The men's basketball team broke their losing streak Saturday in a game against Rice.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Basketball

Golden Eagles continue to search for conference win

The men's basketball team is on a losing streak. The team has lost five times to conference opponents.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz