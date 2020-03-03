  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Local Mississippi: Pearl River Flood Coverage 
NewsLocal

Mississippi: Pearl River Flood Coverage 

By Bethany Morris

-

386
0

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Pearl River at Jackson rose to 29.85 feet and the Pearl River crested in Marion County at 25.45 feet in Columbia.

Columbia resident, Blake Beal has lived in Columbia all 32 years of his life and he has never seen the Pearl River flooded to this extent. Beal is the assistant operations manager at Beal’s Collision Center in Columbia which is adjacent to the Pearl River. On top of the river’s flooding, the collision center experienced damage from the tornados in December and has just got the damage repaired.

“We have dug trenches to divert the floodwaters away from the collision center to save it from any further damage. The Pearl River has flooded to the bank in my lifetime, but has never come this far inland to the residential areas, ” said Beal.

Currenlty, MEMA has issued flood warnings along the Mississippi River until Tuesday, March 10. Learn how you can be prepared for flooding in your area by following MEMA on Twitter and their website to get alerts regarding the flooding.

Below is a gallery comprised of flood coverage in Columbia, Foxworth and Morgantown on Sunday, February 23, 2020, and also the aftermath of flooding to the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Jackson on Friday, February 21, 20

*Follow up of residential areas and residents returning to the flooded areas coming soon* 

All photos by Bethany Morris

  • Highway 587 flooded by the Pearl River in Marion County.

Previous article‘All the Bright Places’ shows joy amid sorrow
Next articleBig Event allows students to give back
Bethany Morris
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘The Invisible Man’ is a stellar update on a classic character

Movie review: “The Invisible Man” is a swing-and-a-hit for the studio and its partner, Blumhouse. ﻿
Read more
EditorialThe Student Printz Editorial Board -
0

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
Read more
FeaturesLillie Busch -
0

Speedway family discusses legacy

The culture of Southern racing is entrenched in the trifecta of American patriotism: the flag, the national anthem and the pledge. Most of all, however, racing emphasizes family and community. The Hattiesburg speedway, run by the Parker family, is no different.
Read more
NewsMichael Mapp -
0

Southern Miss voted ninth most military friendly college

The website Military Friendly ranks every college in America on how well they serve veteran and service member students. For the 2020-21 list, The University of Southern Mississippi made it into the top 10.
Read more
LocalLillie Busch -
0

Southern Miss reacts to chorale return, coronavirus fear

Days after Southern Miss Chorale returned from South Korea, USM issued traveled restrictions for all university faculty, staff and students.
Read more
FeaturesWilliam Lowery -
0

Fight Club: students talk stage combat, growth

On Fridays, Southern Miss theatre students get together on stage not to act or dance, but to fight.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘The Invisible Man’ is a stellar update on a classic character

Movie review: “The Invisible Man” is a swing-and-a-hit for the studio and its partner, Blumhouse. ﻿
Read more
EditorialThe Student Printz Editorial Board -
0

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Southern Miss voted ninth most military friendly college

The website Military Friendly ranks every college in America on how well they serve veteran and service member students. For the 2020-21 list, The University of Southern Mississippi made it into the top 10.
Michael Mapp -
0
Read more
Local

Southern Miss reacts to chorale return, coronavirus fear

Days after Southern Miss Chorale returned from South Korea, USM issued traveled restrictions for all university faculty, staff and students.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
News

Big Event allows students to give back

The 11th annual Big Event at Southern...
Ashlyn Levins -
0
Read more
News

Eagle Esports holds signing event

Southern Miss’ newly formed esports teams, Eagle Esports, held a signing event Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize its new members.
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz