Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
      News

      Textbook subscription services may benefit students

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Textbook prices are the highest they’ve ever been nationally. In a message from the provost, Southern Miss Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser, Ph.D., addressed the issue and supplied a possible answer.
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
      Sports

      Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Features Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate
Features

Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

By Brian Winters

-

132
0

In recent years, some Mississippians have wanted a new flag design, while others hold on to the current one. One Mississippi native, Laurin Stennis, designed a flag that has gained support.

Stennis, of Jackson, Mississippi, is an artist and the granddaughter of Sen. John C. Stennis. Stennis said she moved back to Mississippi and wanted to fly the state flag outside her home but could not because of the current design. 

“I began a period of intense reflection and research,” Stennis said. “One of the reasons we had not moved forward was a lack of an elegant design, which we could all unify around.” 

Stennis said with her artistic background, she had something to offer as a public service for her state. She researched the basic tenets of good flag design and translated it into her flag.

“This flag represents history, hope and hospitality,” Stennis said. “I cannot think of a better way to summarize this special place or its people.” 

According to the Stennis flag website, the flag’s design captures the history of Mississippi. 

“The red bars stand in opposition to one another recognizing the passionate differences we sometimes harbor; the red color represents the blood spilled by Mississippians—both civilian and military—who have honorably given their lives in pursuit of liberty and justice for all,” the website said. 


The Stennis flag hangs outside of a home in Ocean Springs. Photo by Brian Winters.

The 19 stars surrounding the large star represent Mississippi’s admission as the twentieth state in the Union, and the circular shape is taken from the indigenous people of the region.

The centering of the blue star on the white field is an inverted Bonnie Blue, a reference to the state’s secession. Stennis said this is an acknowledgement of Mississippi’s Confederate past without celebrating it. Finally, the white field on which the stars rest represents spirituality and possibility.

“Its strong design coupled with its positive spirit has attracted Mississippians across the state from varied backgrounds,” Stennis said. “This flag allows and encourages every Mississippian to bring their story to the table.”

The Stennis flag in Hattiesburg. Photo by Brian Winters.

A group of non-partisan citizens called the Stennis Flag Flyers has the goal to promote the Stennis flag as the state flag. 

The Stennis Flag Flyers reviewed the history of Mississippi state flags. Director of Stennis Flag Flyers Chris Roth said the reviewed flags represented a time of racial and class distinctions. 

According to Roth, the group’s goal is to promote the flying of the flag through a nonpartisan grassroots initiative.

 “With enough support throughout the state, we hope local and state officials will see this as a referendum for change,” Roth said. 

Roth said another reason for generating support for the Stennis flag is to make the change to a new flag a smoother process. The group asks supportive individuals to fly the Stennis flag, making it highly visible.

Roth said generating support throughout the state for the Stennis flag avoids the lengthy process of deciding what the state flag should be. He said the Stennis flag’s visibility would make it an obvious choice.

“While these flags were certainly of historical import, they were not representative of who we are as citizens today,” Roth said.

Research led the group to the Stennis flag. The Stennis Flag Flyers met with Stennis and decided to endorse the flag, but others in the state are not convinced.

“Stennis flags, stickers and the new flag car tag can already be seen across the state,” Stennis said. “The change is already happening.”

David Flynt of Hattiesburg and member of No State Flag, No State Funds, said it would be a terrible idea to change the state flag. 

“She pulled it out her a**,” Flynt said. “The current flag of Mississippi represents the good and the bad.”

Flynt and the group had been protesting in support of flying the current Mississippi state flag on Southern Miss’ campus for three years. President Rodney Bennett ordered the flag’s removal in 2015.

Flynt said the Confederate canton in the state flag symbolizes home to the soldiers on the Civil War battlefields and has grown to mean home to other Mississippians. The group said the inclusion of an inverted Bonnie Blue on the Stennis flag does not carry the same history as the Confederate canton.

Still, Flynt said he would support the Stennis flag if the public voted to change the state flag to it.

“If the public votes for that flag, that is the flag we get,” Flynt said. 

Stennis said Mississippi deserves and benefits from having a new logo, and the redesign does not belong to just one party but belongs to the entire state. 

“If it’s a good flag, then it can be flown anywhere without a moment’s hesitation by anyone,” Stennis said. “We finally have that.”  

Previous article‘From Beyond’ is a great way to start October
Next articleGolden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point
Brian Winters
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

In recent years, some Mississippians have wanted a new flag design, while others hold on to the current one. One Mississippi native, Laurin Stennis, designed a flag that has gained support.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘From Beyond’ is a great way to start October

It is October, the month in which people put carved pumpkins on the front porch and wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Movies play an important part as well, but instead of recommending popular movies like “Halloween” or “Hocus Pocus,” the Gore Guru is going to dive into lesser-known stuff worth checking out over the course of the month, starting with 1986’s “From Beyond.”
Read more
LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Camaraderie benefits nursing students

Nursing school is a taxing journey that takes drive, commitment and gusto from the students who wish to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing. With the hours of study, class and clinicals, nursing school can be a struggle for those who choose to embark on that path.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Joker’ provides a grounded take on an unhinged maniac

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is a film about the consequences of embracing instability. Using the frame of an origin story for yet another iteration of Batman’s iconic nemesis, the film tells the story of a deeply traumatized man who finds himself at the head of a political revolution in the fictitious Gotham City.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
Read more

Must read

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

In recent years, some Mississippians have wanted a new flag design, while others hold on to the current one. One Mississippi native, Laurin Stennis, designed a flag that has gained support.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

Student mothers balance school, work, family

Traditional college students notoriously struggle with balancing full class schedules, saving money from their part-time jobs, maintaining their social lives and finding time to sleep. In addition to these stressors, many students must also balance parenthood.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Features

Mr. and Miss Southern Miss promote authenticity

In the midst of exams, football games and other university events, senior theatre major Tony Reimonenq and senior forensic science major Ta’Nika Williams have been elected to the 2019 Homecoming Court as Mr. and Miss Southern Miss.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Features

E-cigarettes negatively affect students

Stress is a common factor that is most college students’ lives. To relieve it, students listen to music, play with music or exercise, while other students may pick up certain activities such as caffeine, shopping excessively or using e-cigarettes to blow off steam.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Features

Mississippi influencers share their journey

Upon reaching success, bloggers like Kelsie Bynum, Mary Leslie Pajarillaga and Victoria Strickland reflected on how social media helped shape their brands and create the platforms they use today.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz