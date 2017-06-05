Mississippi State forces a game 2 against Southern Miss with win

After a one-run first inning, the Golden Eagles were then shut out for the final eight of the game by way of strong MSU pitching.

The Bulldogs gained momentum with a five-run third inning, and they never looked back. MSU added another homer in the sixth to stretch the lead to 7-1. Southern Miss struggled to reach the plate, and the game finished with a final of 8-1.

Game 2 of the regional final will begin at approximately 9:30. The winner will move on to the Baton Rouge super regional.