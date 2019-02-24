Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Game 3 Photo Gallery

By
Makayla Puckett
-
0
105
Freshman Danny Lynch makes it to second base. Photo by: Makayla Puckett
jackson
Freshman Hunter LeBlanc celebrates his solo homerun in the sixth inning.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

 

Senior Cole Donaldson reaches for the ball in the final play against Mississippi State on Feb. 24.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Cody Carroll throws a pitch agianst Mississippi State on Feb. 24.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Freshman Hunter LeBlanc watches his ball fly to right field.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

 

Senior Adam Jackson throws a pitch against Mississippi State during game three of the series.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

 

Senior Storme Cooper makes a throw from shortstop.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

 

Senior Hunter Slater tags a Mississippi State player at first base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

 

Freshman Hunter LeBlanc dives to make a catch at Dudy Noble field.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

