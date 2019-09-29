Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16th annual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.

The Student Government Association announced the headliner for the free concert during the Southern Miss v. University of Texas at El Paso game.

The five-member group is from Nashville, Tennessee, and has played at music festivals such as Coachella and Bonnaroo and on national television shows the Today Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Senior communications major and SGA President Michael Matrick announced Eaglepalooza’s return to Downtown Hattiesburg alongside Mayor Toby Barker in a video Aug. 20.

Matrick also announced that students will have access to a shuttle service from the university to Downtown.

“Eaglepalooza is one of the main traditions of Southern Mississippi and the entire Hattiesburg community can enjoy. It’s a moment where people can come and experience the community that comes with being a Golden Eagle and also being a Hattiesburger,” Barker said in the video.

Follow the SGA Facebook page for more updates.