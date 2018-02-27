N8’s Nook, Chapter One: Fajita Fettuccine

Welcome. As college students, many of us are on the cusp of adulthood. By the time we graduate, we hope to have the skills and knowledge to live in the world. One of those skills is cooking. As someone who loves to cook, I have amassed a few favorite recipes that I would like to share.

A favorite among my friends and family, the first recipe I would like to share is what I call fajita fettuccine: a fajita-inspired pasta dish that uses fettuccine noodles. This recipe serves 8-10 people.

Ingredients:

1 lb Velveeta cheese (or Velveeta substitute)

½ lb Velveeta, Queso Blanco (optional)

1 can of Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies (or another brand)

1 cup of milk

2 tbsp. sour cream

Either a combination of 1 red bell pepper, 1 orange bell pepper, 1 yellow bell pepper, and 1 sweet onion (from the produce section of a grocery store) or 1 bag of three-pepper and onion blend (found in the frozen food isle of some grocery stores)

2 or 3 chicken breasts (as desired), pre-cooked and shredded

1 package of sizzle steak (optional)

Assorted spices – 2 tsp. cumin, 2 tsp chili powder, 2 tsp cayenne pepper, 1-1/2 tsp paprika, 1-1/2 tsp Tony Chachere’s seasoning (optional), 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp seasoning salt – or to taste.

This dish cooks best with a slow-cooker, like from a Crock Pot, but you could use a large pot on the stove as well.

1.

To begin, cut your Velveeta into small cubes and dump them into the slowcooker. Open your can of Rotel and pour its contents on top. Add the milk and sour cream and stir before putting on the lid and setting the cooker to high.

2.

Next, either chop up your fresh veggies or add the entire bag of frozen ones into a large, deep skillet. Sautee them with butter or canola oil (I prefer butter) until all veggies are soft and the onions are translucent. Add your spices and mix well.

3.

Take your sizzle steak and slice it further into thin strips. Add them to the same skillet as your veggies and mix them. Let the steak cook until it is browned. Add some water to the skillet and cover, letting it simmer on medium heat for about 15 minutes so that the steak can become tender.

4.

During this time, you can stir the cheese mixture in the slow-cooker. It should be forming a smooth consistency by now. You can also use this time to shred your chicken if you have not already done so.

5.

Once the steak and veggies have finished simmering, add your shredded chicken into the skillet and mix everything well so that everything is coated in spices. Afterward, you can dump the contents of the skillet into the slow-cooker with the cheese mixture. Gently stir.

6.

Place the lid back onto the slow-cooker and leave it for an hour. After that, the dish should be nice and melty. Put it on warm. You may need to add more milk for a smoother consistency, as desired.

7.

Use the hour before the slow-cooker is finished to cook your fettuccine noodles. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil and then place your raw fettuccine noodles inside, letting them cook until tender.

8.

Serve the fajita-styled sauce over the fettuccine noodles and enjoy. Alternatively, the sauce can be put over tortilla chips and eaten as nachos.