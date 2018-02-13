Nintendo announces ‘Mario Kart’ app, ‘Super Mario’ movie

Following the success of Nintendo’s previous apps, the company recently announced “Mario Kart Tour” for mobile devices, which will launch sometime in March. Along with this, Nintendo decided to bring Mario to the big screen in his first animated film.

Though there is no information besides the game’s name, Nintendo confirmed that “Tour” will be the next installment of its massive cart-racer. After seeing the success of apps such as “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” “Fire Emblem Heroes” and “Mario Run,” this announcement hardly comes as a surprise, considering Nintendo’s push into the mobile market. Fans of the series were hoping for another “Mario Kart” release on the company’s Nintendo Switch console, especially since the latest installment “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” sold upwards of eight million copies. Despite this, there is an optimistic buzz around the project based on the quality of Nintendo’s previous apps.

Lou Contaldi, a reporter at video game news site Dual Shockers, found it odd that in the company’s announcement tweet, Nintendo referred to “Tour” as a “mobile application” rather than a game. Contaldi went on to say that this could be a subtle hint at something bigger to come for the Nintendo Switch with “Mario Kart Tour” serving as a peripheral app to the base game.

“The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019,” Nintendo tweeted.

Not only was “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” a best-seller for Nintendo but “Super Mario Odyssey,” the next main-line “Super Mario” game, sold 9 million units, according to an article on Game Spot. Following the “Odyssey” release, The New York Times reported a rumor that an animated Mario movie was in production, and Nintendo recently confirmed the suspicions.

In another tweet, Nintendo announced that it will be working with Illumination Entertainment to create a Mario movie. Illumination was responsible for movies such as the “Despicable Me” franchise and the “Minions” film. Considering the internet’s love-hate relationship with the Minions, fans are understandably cautious about the news.

“Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto [creator of ‘Mario’ and co-CEO of Nintendo of Japan] and Chris Meledandri [CEO of Illumination]!” Nintendo tweeted.

This is not, however, Mario’s first movie. After the very underwhelming live-action “Super Mario Bros.” film, fans have been clamoring for a legitimate “Super Mario” movie, so there will be a great buzz around this film for some time. Beyond the initial announcement, there has been no news released on the upcoming film.

The “Super Mario” film will be competing with Nintendo’s “Detective Pikachu” movie, which has no release date and little details beyond the casting of Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu.

“Mario Kart Tour” will release on mobile devices in March 2019.