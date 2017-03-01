Oscars Recap: ‘La La Land’ mix-up, Ciara vs. Beyoncé and more

One of the biggest moment of the 89th Academy Awards was when “La La Land” won best motion picture award … for a minute or two.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented “La La Land” as the winner of the Academy Award for Best Motion Picture. Mr. Horowitz, a producer on that film, and colleagues and cast members raced to the stage.

“I’m holding the envelope and the award, and I had just given my speech, and there are people on the stage with headsets, and I thought, ‘That doesn’t seem right,’” Mr. Horowitz said at the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration.

“They asked to see my envelope, which I haven’t opened,” he recalled. “Clearly something was wrong. They open my envelope, and it says ‘Emma Stone, “La La Land.”’ So, clearly something isn’t right. The guys in headsets were going around with urgency looking for the other envelope – it just kind of appeared. One of the guys opens it, and it says ‘Moonlight,’ and I took it onstage and went to the microphone and said what I said.”

What Mr. Horowitz said – “There’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture,” this was one of most jaw dropping moments of the night. Steve Harvey tweeted the next day about the incident, taking jabs at the two-time

Oscar winner.

“Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars,” tweeted @IAmSteveHarvey.

Harvey took the crown for a while for award show mix-ups. The entertainer announced the wrong contestant as the winner for 2015 Miss Universe. Everyone on social media is buzzing about what, who wore what and who nearly slept through the awards show.

Countless memes and “who wore it best” comparisons are being made about the soon-to-be Mrs. Wilson.

Social media warriors are saying singer and model Ciara copied Beyoncé’s Grammy awards ensemble. Ciara was seen wearing a red Jovani dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. The Beyhive came for Ciara saying the singer’s gown was nearly identical to the one Beyoncé wore on her first baby bump outing.

Both celebrities’ dresses had plunging necklines, a curve hugging silhouette and, of course, were red. The difference between the two was, CiCi’s gown was velvet and Mrs. Carter’s had sparkle and shine. Some even commented on the lady’s hair despite the fact that the singers both have been sporting blonde hues for some time now.

If you were sitting home during the Oscar awards show, trying not to doze off, you were not alone.

Supermodel and author, Chrissy Teigen was in the audience asleep. She was spotted with her eyes closed, resting her head on her husband, John Legend’s, shoulder. The cookbook author was asleep while Casey Affleck was giving his speech after winning the award for actor in a leading role.

Hey, the first-time mom was maybe tired. She didn’t mind being the center of the laughs.

“just woke up what happened,” she tweeted @chrissyteigen the following morning.

Apparently there was another fiasco before the Academy Awards attendees hit the red carpet.

According to Nylon.com, Chanel designer (and the man who dared to call Michelle Obama’s bangs “a bad idea”) Karl Lagerfeld learned this the hard way after he came for Meryl Streep in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily for not wanting to wear his design on the red carpet.

Apparently Lagerfeld claimed the actress requested a gown from them but changed her mind once they refused to pay her to wear the dress too.

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told WWD, but then Streep’s people said, “’Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.’”

According to Lagerfeld, it’s Chanel’s policy not to pay celebrities to wear its clothes, even the “greatest living,” a category Streep surely falls into.

“After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” Lagerfeld said.

And then he went on to commit a cardinal sin and called Streep cheap.

“She could keep the dress because of the size,” Lagerfeld said. “It’s couture. It’s perfect for her. A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

A representative of Streep’s told The Hollywood Reporter that Lagerfeld’s comments are “false,” and that it is “against her personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet.”

They also told Refinery29 that the story was “completely untrue,” adding “Ms. Streep would NEVER wear anything in exchange for payment” and that Chanel’s executive director of VIP relations could “corroborate Streep’s side of the story.” Streep is bringing receipts.

In the end, Ms. Streep chose to grace the red carpet in an Elie Saab.

Host, Jimmy Kimmel called out from the stage, “Nice dress by the way… Is that an Ivanka?”