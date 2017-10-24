Palazzo sponsors high school leadership conference

Southern Miss recruiters made an appearance at Congressman Steven Palazzo’s 6th Annual Youth Leadership Summit on Oct. 17 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Congressman Palazzo began the Youth Leadership Summit six years ago to encourage success and motivation in high school juniors and seniors after graduation.

At the event, multiple Mississippi universities and colleges set up tables showing the students what their university has to offer.

The event featured three local speakers with inspirational stories and accomplishments. The speakers included MDA Executive Director Glen McCullough, Founder of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company Leslie Henderson and Assistant District Attorney for the 12th District of Mississippi Becky Denham.

McCullough is a former mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, and a former chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority. He and his employees help local businesses and leaders succeed.

Henderson and her husband Mark founded the Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company in 2004.

The company originally began brewing beer at home and experienced a number of road blocks along the way to success. LMBC now sells beer to 20 states and three foreign countries.

Denham is a Southern Miss graduate and a licensed attorney in three states. After practicing law in Florida and Alabama, Denham returned home to Mississippi where she serves as an Assistant District Attorney in Forrest and Perry counties.

After listening to the speakers, the students attended a college fair where the Southern Miss admissions counselors provided the high school students with answers to any questions they may have about the university.

“As an admission counselor, this event is always full of students who are really engaged and really excited about their community and excited about college as well,” Southern Miss Admission Counselor Molly McCarroll said. “The Youth Leadership Summit is always successful in putting Southern Miss on high school students’ radar when they go to apply to colleges.”

If anyone knows a junior or senior in high school who did not attend the event but would like to know more information on Southern Miss admissions, call the Office of Admissions at 601.266.5000.