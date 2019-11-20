Parking trouble

Mississippi voters elected Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves as their next governor on Nov. 5. Despite Mississippi’s traditionally conservative history, the National Review called the race “surprisingly competitive.”
The Southern Miss Lady Eagles women’s basketball team (1-1) took on the Southeastern Louisiana University Lady Lions (0-1) from Hammond, Louisiana, Nov. 13. Coming off a tough loss against the No. 10 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Lady Eagles looked to improve their record to 2-1.
