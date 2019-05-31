PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss defeats Arizona St. in Game 1 of Baton Rouge Regional

First baseman Hunter Slater celebrates scoring.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Centerfielder Fred Franklin at bat during Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Catcher Cole Donaldson rounds third.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Third baseman Danny Lynch celebrates with Gabe Montenegro.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Left fielder Gabe Montenegro at-bat against Arizona State on May 31.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Matthew Guidry waits at home plate for his teammate to reach home.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Freshman Gabe Shepard spent 5.2 innings on the mound against Arizona State.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles meet on the mound before Sean Tweedy is sent into the game to replace Gabe Shepard.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Storme Cooper makes a throw from shortstop.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Sean Tweedy takes over for Gabe Shepard against Arizona State.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

