SportsBaseballPhoto Gallery PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss defeats Arizona St. in Game 1 of Baton Rouge Regional By Makayla Puckett - May 31, 2019 0 147 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp First baseman Hunter Slater celebrates scoring.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Centerfielder Fred Franklin at bat during Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Regional.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Catcher Cole Donaldson rounds third.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Third baseman Danny Lynch celebrates with Gabe Montenegro.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Left fielder Gabe Montenegro at-bat against Arizona State on May 31.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Matthew Guidry waits at home plate for his teammate to reach home.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Freshman Gabe Shepard spent 5.2 innings on the mound against Arizona State.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles meet on the mound before Sean Tweedy is sent into the game to replace Gabe Shepard.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Storme Cooper makes a throw from shortstop.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Sean Tweedy takes over for Gabe Shepard against Arizona State.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related