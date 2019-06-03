PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss falls to LSU in regional final

By
Makayla Puckett
-
Josh Lewis throws six complete innings against LSU.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Southern Miss celebrates runs scored against the Tigers.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Gabe Montenegro makes a throw from the outfield.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Jarod Wright allows a run.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Hunter LeBlanc makes a throw from center field.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Jarod Wright relieved off the mound.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Adam Jackson pitches in relief.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Cole Donaldson swings and misses.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Erick Hoard pinch hits.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Gabe Montenegro hit by a pitch.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

Picutred: Cole Donaldson
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Matthew Guidry hugs Jarod Wright after the loss to LSU.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Stevie Powers and Sean Tweedy hug after the loss to LSU.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

