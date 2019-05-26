PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss wins C-USA Championship

By
Makayla Puckett
-
0
159
Matt Wallner is named Conference USA tournament MVP.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Coach Scott Berry talks to the media after the Southern Miss win.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Matthew Guidry holds up the Conference USA tournament trophy.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Catchers Bryant Bowen and Cole Donaldson embrace at the conclusion of the Conference USA championship game.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles rally behind their teammates.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Cole Donaldson puts on a “C-USA champions” hat.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles pose for a photo with the tournament trophy.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
J.C. Keys celebrates the win over FAU.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Gabe Montenegro runs to first base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Matthew Guidry holds the Conference USA tournament trophy.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Fred Franklin at bat against FAU.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles rush the field to dogpile and celebrate a 4-0 win over FAU in the Conference USA championship.
Photo by: Andrew Abadie
Matthew Guidry celebrates making it to second base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Hunter Slater watches the ball.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Danny Lynch waits for the ball at third base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Cody Carroll rallies his teammates and Southern Miss fans with the “Dan Keat” move.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Stevie Powers celebrates the end of an inning against FAU in the Conference USA championship game on May 26.
Photo by: Andrew Abadie
Walker Powell, member of the Conference USA All-Tournament team, throws a pitch against FAU.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Matthew Guidry runs to third base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR