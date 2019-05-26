SportsBaseballPhoto Gallery PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss wins C-USA Championship By Makayla Puckett - May 26, 2019 0 159 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Matt Wallner is named Conference USA tournament MVP.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Coach Scott Berry talks to the media after the Southern Miss win.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Matthew Guidry holds up the Conference USA tournament trophy.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Catchers Bryant Bowen and Cole Donaldson embrace at the conclusion of the Conference USA championship game.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles rally behind their teammates.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Cole Donaldson puts on a “C-USA champions” hat.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles pose for a photo with the tournament trophy.Photo by: Makayla Puckett J.C. Keys celebrates the win over FAU.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Gabe Montenegro runs to first base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Matthew Guidry holds the Conference USA tournament trophy.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Fred Franklin at bat against FAU.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles rush the field to dogpile and celebrate a 4-0 win over FAU in the Conference USA championship.Photo by: Andrew Abadie Matthew Guidry celebrates making it to second base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Hunter Slater watches the ball.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Danny Lynch waits for the ball at third base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Cody Carroll rallies his teammates and Southern Miss fans with the “Dan Keat” move.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Stevie Powers celebrates the end of an inning against FAU in the Conference USA championship game on May 26.Photo by: Andrew Abadie Walker Powell, member of the Conference USA All-Tournament team, throws a pitch against FAU.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Matthew Guidry runs to third base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related