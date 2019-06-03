SportsBaseballPhoto Gallery PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss wins Game 5 By Makayla Puckett - June 2, 2019 0 193 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cody Carroll throws a pitch against Arizona State. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Cody Carroll throws a pitch against Arizona State.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Fred Franklin attempts to bunt.Photo by: Makayla Puckett J.C. Keys winds up for a pitch.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Erick Hoard at-bat against Arizona State.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Hunter Stanley warms up in the bullpen.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Matthew Guidry hits a foul ball.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Hunter LeBlanc is walked in the bottom of the ninth inning.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Gabe Montenegro hits a walk-off two-run RBI single for a final score of 12-13.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related