PHOTO GALLERY: Southern Miss wins Game 5

By
Makayla Puckett
-
0
193
Cody Carroll throws a pitch against Arizona State. Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Cody Carroll throws a pitch against Arizona State.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Fred Franklin attempts to bunt.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
J.C. Keys winds up for a pitch.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Erick Hoard at-bat against Arizona State.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Hunter Stanley warms up in the bullpen.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Matthew Guidry hits a foul ball.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Hunter LeBlanc is walked in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Gabe Montenegro hits a walk-off two-run RBI single for a final score of 12-13.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR