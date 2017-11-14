Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity returns to Southern Miss

The Delta Mu chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha plans to return to The University of Southern Mississippi and leave their former reputation behind. The IFC fraternity was removed from campus after a hazing incident that led to the death of a flamingo.

At “Meet the Pikes,” an event hosted to celebrate the return of Pi Kappa Alpha to the university and introduce the new founders, many Delta Mu alumni and Pi Kappa Alpha associates spoke about the chapter’s recolonization and return.

Ed Langton, Pike alumni and Hattiesburg local, was a featured speaker and shared his hopes of shifting the focus of the chapter from surface-level social events to core-values and principles.

“I think Delta Mu and Pi Kappa Alpha, ‘Pikes,’ are exemplary now,” Langton said. “We’re starting out fresh. We’re setting the standards. And I will tell you there are three things that made this country great: faith, family and work ethic.”

Many noted their appreciation for the warm response of the community and student body and shared words of gratitude.

“We are, Pi Kappa Alpha, indebted to the greater Hattiesburg area community and The University of Southern Mississippi community for the opportunity to be standing here tonight and having this celebration,” Pike’s Delta Regional Advisor Tommy Walpole said.

KC Herman, a Pike consultant who played a crucial role in the 2017 colonization of the Delta Mu chapter said they have been very selective about choosing the new members in order to build a better organization.

“If you have any preconceived notions about what Pike is or what they’re about, I’d say set them aside and meet the gentleman that are inside of the organization,” Herman said.

Zach Broom, a junior health care marketing major, was selected to be the Delta Mu Colony President after completing an in-depth interview process.

“I really broke it down how I felt about the other fraternities on campus,” Broom said. “I told them I didn’t like how most of them functioned. I didn’t like the leadership most of them had in place.”

Despite having reservations at first, Broom said he was encouraged by the consultants to accept the position.

“They said, ‘You’re our guy. We want you to do it,’” Broom said.

While some students, like Broom, saw it as an on-campus leadership opportunity, others hope to utilize their positions to build their resume. Hunter Richardson, a history major and Pike’s newly appointed Sergeant at Arms, shared his plans.

“A good bit of what a Sergeant at Arms does is maintain order within the fraternity and I’m the head of the judicial side of our organization,” Richardson said. “I’m in charge of the judicial side, and I’m actually planning on becoming an attorney and eventually a judge for the state of Mississippi.”

The vision of the reinstated Delta Mu chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha seems clear. The active members and alumni seem confident they will succeed in building a better Pike.