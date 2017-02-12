Pi Kappa Phi brother passes in NOLA over weekend

On Feb. 11, University of Southern Mississippi student Cole Whaley died in New Orleans.

Whaley, an undergraduate Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity member, was from Mobile, according to the Southern Miss website.

“We are all saddened by this tragedy, and are reaching out to his family, friends and loved ones to offer our prayers and support,” said Dean of Students Eddie Holloway.

Director of Greek Life Charles Childress advised students to keep those affected close to their hearts in a letter to Greek Life members.

“[One] of the strengths of our community is that we are supportive of each other no matter the circumstance. I know you join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to Cole’s family, his fraternity brothers and [his] friends.”

Southern Miss Student Counseling Services will offer support to students in need.

SCS can be contacted at 601.266.4829 during the week and at 601.606.4357 on weekends.

No other information is available at this time.