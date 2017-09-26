Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds continues to break records

The explosive online sensation PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly referred to as PUBG, broke records with over one million users playing daily and over 10 million copies sold.

What began as a side project for creator Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene quickly became an obsession for fans of the survival, battle royale genre. The game has sold over 10 million copies since launching in early access March 2017, earning the title of the best-selling game on any game system this year, according to The Verge. PUBG also recently broke the record for most concurrent players, according to Polygon, at over one million users.

In PUBG players parachute out of a plane into the desolate, ashen wilderness of Russia with no food, tools, weapons or sense of direction. Survivors, either individually or through team efforts, are forced to fend for themselves by gathering supplies and artillery until they are the last one(s) standing. Only after one person or team is left alive will they receive the increasingly iconic and incredibly rare “WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER” message.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Greene commented on how the idea for this unexpected instant-hit spawned. He was inspired to create a game in which the story formed as the player progressed instead of the typical sequences that traditional games offer.

“In Battle Royale (the franchise from which the game and genre originated from), you never have that,” Greene said. “You’re never sure what’s going to happen. You get a unique story every time. Every time you play you’ll have a different experience, and that’s key.”

To many players, this is the essential aspect that adds to PUBG’s success. Hundreds of YouTube personalities livestream the game daily because of the random and otherwise hilarious plotlines that unfold throughout each round.

“Basically anyone can jump in and have a meaningful experience,” Sam Byford, writer on The Verge, said. “PUBG has none of the trappings of online shooters that I’ve found so off-putting for the past decade. Anyone with a basic grasp of shooters can have fun with PUBG.”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been in the beta-launch status since March, but it will eventually make a full release later this year on Xbox One. Fans are eager to see what fresh, new blood the full release will bring to the game’s community, and gamers that have been following the PUBG news are waiting in anticipation to snatch their copies before they’re all gone.