      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
Opinion Politicians​ lack connection with students
Opinion

Politicians​ lack connection with students

By Meghan Fuller

-

86
0

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal. 

These politicians do not campaign on campus but instead seek out wealthy families in order to push their personal political agenda. While doing this, many students are left indecisive throughout the process of voting. Politicians often do not seek out the college vote due to the lack of student voters. However, voting by college students has doubled since 2018 and still continues to increase, leaving politicians with no excuse. 

It is most common for politicians to campaign for their own political party, leaving them to steer clear of college campuses. The reason for this is due to the common misconception that most college students are liberals, even though Mississippi is mostly made up of Republicans. While political views do differ throughout a college campus, many students are still unregistered to vote or simply have no party in mind. 

Although a sensitive topic, voter suppression is very common when voting as a college student. Wanting to “make it just a little more difficult,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith joked about suppressing the college vote in 2018 as if voting wasn’t already wearing for most college students. Many students are away from home. Being away from home forces them to travel or present an absentee ballot in order to vote. 

With a lack of political campaigning on campus, students are not guaranteed to vote due to the uncertainty they are left with after the lack of appeal from candidates. Many students feel their vote is unwanted because of the scarcity of politicians on campus. Instead, politicians are campaigning throughout Hattiesburg, specifically wealthy neighborhoods or events, in order to gain votes from a targeted demographic. 

Politicians need to think outside of their own party as well as their own agenda. The only reason politicians aren’t getting the college vote is that they are simply not trying. The only evidence of a campaign throughout campus was the debate between Tate Reeves and Jim Hood on Oct. 10. While students might not be seen as a benefit to some politicians, the college and young adult vote dominates the largest share of eligible voters. 

College students are among the most passionate of generations and could truly make a difference if given the chance. Although politicians have the power to change these statistics, specifically for college voters, they simply aren’t going to. The college votes are not of importance to most politicians, but this needs to change. 

College students are eager to vote, and they are eager for change. If politicians step outside of their comfort zone instead of strictly appealing to the wealthy, they might get college voters more interested in their campaign. After all, the future does not belong to the older, wealthy gentlemen at the country club. The future voters of America are waiting on college campuses for politicians to appeal to them and earn their trust.

Meghan Fuller
Meghan Fuller
