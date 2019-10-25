Porter’s ‘Cinderella’ casting comes with racial implications

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Opinion Porter's 'Cinderella' casting comes with racial implications
Opinion

Porter’s ‘Cinderella’ casting comes with racial implications

By Kaylyn Jones

-

197
0

Emmy-award winner Billy Porter playing the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming live-action Cinderella has dark implications regarding race and sexual orientation.

Sony Pictures is developing its own live-action Cinderella. Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is debuting her acting career as the iconic heroine. “Frozen” star Idina Menzel has also joined the growing cast as the evil stepmother.

The news of the production left a mixture of emotions and questions. Based on the diversity of three of the confirmed cast, the film could be taking notes from the definitive Cinderella adaption starring ‘90s superstar Brandy and vocal legend Whitney Houston. If Sony plays their cards right, they could have a hit adaptation that resonates well with millennials and Gen Z audiences.

One nagging concern clouds over what seems like progress, though. Billy Porter being a cast as the Fairy Godmother looks great on paper. Porter is charismatic, larger-than-life and talented. As a fan, it is painful to be pessimistic about the casting. However, there is a long history of black characters being used to serve white characters and gay characters being used as background props.

A trope in cinema and literature called the Magical Mystical Negro is about supporting characters whose main function is to help the white characters; sometimes they have magical powers or are solely wise. Gay characters specifically in cinema have been villainized throughout multiple decades and then transformed into props for appearing woke.

For example, in the live-action 2017 Beauty and the Beast, the villain Gaston has a sidekick named Lefou. Disney used the character as a lazy marketing ploy to scream about how progressive they are. Lefou became the first openly gay character in Disney, which is not a compliment when considering Hollywood’s history of villainizing homosexuality.

When gay characters are not villains they are typecast as the gay best friend. A sideline character, similar to the Magical Mystical Negro, who are used to say words of wisdom or give their straight friend fashion advice.

Breaking down the role of Fairy Godmother, she magically appears, befriends Cinderella, says a few lines of wisdom, gives the protagonist a make-over and solves all problems with a magical wand similarly to an episode of “Queer Eye.”

Put Billy Porter in the role of Fairy Godmother, and it is a mashup between two problematic archetypes that are remnants of an ignorant past.

This might be a pessimistic reading, but the media has a huge responsibility when portraying marginalized groups. Placing a black gay character in a supporting role who serves a straight woman with Eurocentric features sends audiences tone-deaf messaging. It subconsciously validates the stereotypes that marginalized groups exist only to serve.

Sony would not dare to make a movie with a lead that is black and gay with magical powers because corporations like Sony still have outdated views and pander to the status quo. That premise sounds way more awesome than this latest iteration of Cinderella.

Previous articleSweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local
Next article‘Lifeforce’ gives vampires a sci-fi edge
Kaylyn Jones
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Read more
FeaturesAlyssa Bass -
0

Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Ballot Box Comic

Comic by Darius Harris.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Universities’ voter turnout increases

Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

Five songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights

Nov. 5 is election day. Thousands of people young and old will head to their nearest voting district to cast his or her ballots for governor of Mississippi. Voting is an important part of American culture, but college students struggle to find time to vote. Here are five songs to get them out to the polls. “Real American” by Rick Derringer No, this isn’t an article about the best wrestler introduction songs, but “Real American” is a reminder that no matter the odds, get it done. A lot of music during the ‘80s emphasized motivation and never giving up, but “Real American” also reminds the listener that they are a proud citizen of America, and what do Americans do? They vote, among other things, but most importantly vote. “(You Can Still) Rock in America” by Night Ranger Another patriotic song from the most patriotic decade in human history. Many people recognize Night Ranger as “the band that made that one song my friends and I sing drunkenly at karaoke night,” but this 1983 single might be their greatest work. Why? Because it’s about America the beautiful! Southern Miss students can show their patriotic pride by pulling into the parking lot of wherever they vote while blaring out this song at maximum volume. Truly, the American way. “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)” by the Beastie Boys Many college students aren’t registered to vote. Many would rather choose to party rather than go out to the polls. Think about it this way, though, voting is like deciding whether or not we should be allowed the right to party. This gem by the Beastie Boys is about how sometimes people have to fight for the preservation of the simple things in life. If people don’t vote, then they can’t party. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash People think punk music is only about rebelling against the establishment, but that’s not true. This song, from the band’s 1983 album “Combat Rock,” could also be used to apply to an everyday dilemma: do I go out and vote, or not? If a student chooses to vote, then they play a part in deciding who becomes the next governor of Mississippi or President of the United States. If they don’t, then it’s their loss. “Renegade” by Styx Imagine being the person who likes to vote and support a good cause. Imagine waking up, going through the day and reaching the end, only to realize, “No, I forgot to vote!” Styx’s song makes the individual feel like they committed a crime and are now on the lam. Nothing says renegade more than forgetting to vote and having to apply for an absentee ballot instead. Truly, the sign of a renegade who had it made.
Read more
EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority

Jordan Edward Benjamin, otherwise known as grandson, has been a political artist since 2018. He shares his political views throughout his music, especially during performances.
Read more

Must read

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Read more
FeaturesAlyssa Bass -
0

Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Opinion

Lack of ASL classes cause disconnect

The importance of American Sign Language is often discounted and as a result, it is taught infrequently at schools and universities in the US.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Opinion

Students should read instead of scroll

If you feel like you are seeing fewer books and more phones in the hands of students, you are not alone. It is not at all an uncommon sight to see a group of young people sitting together but immersed in their phones.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Opinion

Divided Supreme Court reveals nothing new

It is sad but not shocking that something as fundamental as equal employment rights is up for debate. The recent Supreme Court hearings of cases involving LGBTQ employment rights reveals the amount of growth still needed from all people.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz