Press release: community meeting to focus on the University of Southern Mississippi disaster plan

The University of Southern Mississippi is seeking input from employees, students and surrounding communities on finalizing updates to the university’s disaster resistant university plan. The updated plan also includes provisions for the Gulf Park Campus and the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory.

A public meeting is set for March, 1, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the R.C. Cook Union, Room C, on the Hattiesburg campus.

A campus advisory committee has led the effort to develop a campus-specific disaster plan designed to reduce the university’s vulnerability to potential natural and man-made disasters. The draft plan includes strategies designed to provide a safer environment for the university community, to ensure the continuity of operations and to protect university assets in the event of potential hazards.

The plan will be available for viewing online at www.usm.edu/safety. For more information, contact Clint Atkins, Physical Plant Assistant Director of Fire/Safety & Custodial Services, at 601.266.5748.