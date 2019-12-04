Printz staff lists best movies of the decade

The film industry has seen a lot of change in the past ten years from the rise of big-budget Marvel films to the rise of streaming. As the 2010s come to a close, it is time to look back and reflect on what movies have stood out amongst the rest. These are the top five movies released this decade according to writers at the Student Printz.



1. “La La Land” (dir. Damien Chazelle)

Written by Bethany Morris



I think the film “La La Land” speaks of a joy-filled life about how in times of trouble you have to push through and make your own joy. This film embodies this concept and brings it together through a realistic and relatable plot. The plot plays your heart, but in the end, their dreams come true whether it be the dream that the viewer might want.



From someone who adores old Hollywood films, this was such a refreshing film to watch in modern times with its spot-on cinematography. “La La Land” is so cheerful that you literally can’t watch a scene and not smile, even in the midst of sadness there’s a bit of cheer being spread.



2. “Lady Bird” (dir. Greta Gerwig)

Written by Morgan Usry



“Lady Bird” follows a girl during her senior year of high school as she deals with romance, friendship, herself and most importantly, family. One of the things that make “Lady Bird” so special is how it balances all of these elements of life and weaves them together to create a compelling story.



A strong part of this story is the relationship between Lady Bird and her mother, which is a type of complex and real relationship that isn’t often portrayed. Their relationship often is secondary to the other storylines, but it is always there and felt throughout the entire movie. But what makes “Lady Bird” truly great is its ability to capture the feeling of being young and full of hope for the future.



3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (dir. Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman)

Written by Lillie Busch



The 177 individual artists of “Into the Spider-Verse” combined hand-drawn techniques with computer animation. Also, instead of relying on 24 frames-per-second, “Spider-Verse” occasionally doubled that number, meaning the poses would stay on film longer.



Each character and background had its own distinct animation style and colors. Watching “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” literally feels like watching a comic book come alive with its vibrant colors, lines and exaggerated expressions.



4. “Hereditary” (dir. Ari Aster)

Written by Jack McCallum



Ari Aster is a director with an artistic vision like no other, best defined in the 2018 horror film “Hereditary.” His first feature-length film, Aster builds a unique, terrifying world that redefines what horror can be. “Hereditary” takes the viewer on an intense, mind-boggling journey through a family’s inner turmoil following the death of their grandmother.



Not for the weak at heart, “Hereditary” makes you question your own mental state and the family around you. Oh, and how can you mention “Hereditary” without acknowledging the killer, career-defining performance by legendary actress Toni Collette?



5. “Get Out” (dir. Jordan Peele)

Written by Conrad Acosta



Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” was one of the first horror movies among a long trend of sequels, rip-offs and remakes to actually present a well-executed, original concept. The film, which was Peele’s directorial debut, follows the weekend trip of a photographer to his girlfriend’s family’s house as he slowly realizes that he isn’t just a guest in their home.



The story wields its mystery very effectively even though it is clear early on that something is off. “Get Out” was the first in what promises to be a long line of incredible horror films from the mind of Jordan Peele. Its unique concept, well-written story and memorable performances make it one of the best films of the decade.



Honorable mentions:

6. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (dir. J.J. Abrams)

7. “Baby Driver” (dir. Edgar Wright)

8. “The Help” (dir. Tate Taylor)

9. “Joker” (dir. Todd Phillips)

10. “Midsommar” (dir. Ari Aster)

