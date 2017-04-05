Provost releases plan for academic reorganization online

Following a faculty meeting April 4, the Office of the Provost released the plan for academic reorganization. Provost Moser presented the plan to the full body of department chairs and directors.

The Director of the School of Ocean Science and Technology William (Monty) Graham said this meeting was for the department chairs and directors.

“I thought the process, up to now – no telling where it’s gonna go from here – but up to now, I thought it was really deliberate and thoughtful and inclusive,” said Graham.

According to the Office of the Provost, “The Plan for Academic Reorganization: Vision 2020 arises from the commitment of academic affairs at The University of Southern Mississippi to enhance the distinctiveness of academic programs and to create a sustainable model for academic programming. The academic leadership at all levels and faculty advisory bodies have played a critical role in shaping the reorganization initiative and the concomitant success of academic programs.”

The fall 2016 request for proposals resulted in 44 submissions from more than 100 faculty members. Faculty members submitted proposals to the Provost for consideration which were then reviewed by the Academic Leadership Council (ALC), a group of faculty leaders on campus.

“I think overall it’s a positive. [Reorganization is] going to better streamline and make us more efficient in the long run and hopefully there will be more research collaboration between departments,” said Janie Butts, a professor in the Systems Leadership and Health Outcomes Department of the College of Nursing. She also served on the ACL as a part of the group who discussed the proposals in the beginning of the process.

When asked about how the reorganization plan will affect the students of USM, Butts said, “The students will be… just reorganized along with the colleges and how they’re organized but as far as their learning education, I think that it can only provide more opportunity.”

Department Chair of the Systems Leadership and Health Outcomes Bonnie Harbaugh answered the same question by saying, “I don’t know. I don’t think it’s going to affect the students.”

“I think if anything it may provide more opportunities and open up doors for research with students.” Butts agreed.

“With the new faculty titles, that’s gonna cause people to move up and down in the faculty, I know that, and the staff positions probably will be renamed and people are going to have to take on new or let go of old… we don’t know. All I can tell you is everything’s up for some change,” said Harbaugh.

“But I don’t think the goal is to decrease or reduce positions like as far as getting rid of certain staff positions,” added Butts.

“[The staff positions] have been relabeled and so people are going to have to find their niche and we don’t know how many are going to be in each group,” Harbaugh continued. “Right now, it’s just…we’ve had how many we can afford.”

According to both Harbaugh and Butts, there has been a significant 20% reduction in state programs since 2008 so the academic reorganization plan is an adjustment in response to that loss in state funding.

Vision 2020 is the official reorganization plan and is not up for any revision to the basic structure but the university is asking for feedback on how to refine it. The university hopes to implement the plan by fall 2017.

“The ‘plan’ actually includes a discussion of the context and reasons for reorganizing as well as the details of the proposed structure and positions within it. We hope that the comment period will help us strengthen the plan and prepare it to present to Dr. Bennett,” said Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Amy Miller. “The decision on whether to move forward with this or any other reorganization rests with Dr. Bennett. If he approves the plan presented to him by Dr. Moser, the next step will be to develop an implementation timeline to identify what needs to be done, and when.”

The official academic reorganization plan, Vision 2020, is available to view on the Office of the Provost webpage along with all 44 proposals submitted.

“Administrative units will be larger in size and scope, with emphasis on programs rather than departments, to promote collaboration and interdisciplinary teaching and research, to realize economies of scale, to facilitate fluid reallocation of resources, and to reduce duplication in programming and administration…” the plan states. “Rather than a workforce reduction initiative, the comprehensive plan creates more integrated, collaborative structures for existing positions. The number of colleges is reduced from six to four, which will reduce administrative costs and promote additional efficiencies, and we move from a department-based structure to one rooted in broader schools. Significantly, the role of the chair is changed in this model – the chair is elevated to a Chair and Executive Director position, an administrative lead of a School of departments and programs, which are managed by faculty leadership teams.”

The Office of the Provost will maintain a campus-wide comment period through April 17 with the goal of further refining the comprehensive plan.

Members of the ACL as well as Deans can receive suggestions from the faculty.

David Holt, Faculty Senate President, will also hold town hall meetings on the Gulf Park campus on April 12 and 13 and on the Hattiesburg campus on April 14.

For academic staff, Staff Council will collect recommendations through their website at www.usm.edu/staff-council/submit-action-item.