Pub appeals to ‘Burg populace

Hattiesburg resident have reacted positively to the new addition to Historic Downtown’s restaurant and bar scene. Located in a historic building right in the heart of downtown, The Porter Public House has drawn a diverse crowd in the few months since its founding.

“The Porter has a dimly lit, chill atmosphere that was very relaxed,” said Hattiesburg resident Faith Pierce. “It’s different from anywhere else in Hattiesburg. I loved that it had a real British pub feel to it – the way it’s decorated is kind of rustic. I feel like there is something at Porter for all ages to enjoy.”

Regulars at The Porter love its unique contribution to the area and the “hang-out” attitude of the place.

“The Porter is small enough to be inviting but is just big enough to have a lot to do,” Pierce said. “Not to mention the great food.”

The Porter will soon host several events, such as Craft Beer Week beginning Sept. 17 and Oktoberfest on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Both events are expected to have great turnouts according to General Manager Evan Curry.

The Porter will host varied events in the Hattiesburg community with Trivia Tuesdays, which includes booze, board games and team-based trivia

competitions.

Wii Wednesdays, when attendees are invited to play video games, are a new addition to the weekly schedule of activities at Porter.

According to Curry, the restaurant expects to host live music events in the near future.

The Porter Public House opened in April, and information about the restaurant can be found on its Facebook page.