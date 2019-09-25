  • Home
      Drug use threatens students

      Molly Schraeder
      0
      Drug use threatens university students nationwide, and Southern Miss students are no exception. The University Police Department’s 2018-19 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report reveals that drug use is one of the university’s primary safety concerns.
      News

      Southern Miss students listen to Parkland survivor, reflect on campus safety

      Lillie Busch
      0
      Parkland survivor and self-described gun violence prevention activist Samantha Fuentes spoke for a University Forum Sept.17.
      News

      Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

      Lillie Busch
      0
      When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Alabama photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      De'Michael Harris makes a one-handed catch. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Quez Watkins attempts to outrun an Alabama…
      Football

      Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
      Opinion

      College athletes should not be paid to play

      William Burke
      0
      The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
Multimedia Cartoon Refund Comic September 25th edition
MultimediaCartoon

Refund Comic September 25th edition

By Darius Harris

-

0
0

Comic by Darius Harris

Darius Harris
