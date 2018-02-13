Resident Hall Association hosts second date auction

On Feb. 8, the Resident Hall Association held its second annual “Grab a Date Before It’s Too Late” event in the RHA Center.

The event was initially introduced last year when members of RHA wanted a way to raise money for charitable organizations around Hattiesburg such as Extra Table, Miss Amazing and Southern Miss’ own Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry.

Students were auctioned off for a date with their candidate for one night only.

“I think that it went better this year than it did last year,” senior broadcast journalism major and RHA member Cahlen Fogg said. “You know, it was our first time doing an event like this. We didn’t know if people would show up or if anyone would sign up, but it was a good turn out.”

Dates ranged from a dinner and movie to a walk in the park. The most popular contestant happened to be one who offered a “Nugs and Hugs” date, which entailed a McDonald’s/ Chick-fil-A chicken nugget meal and an unlimited amount of hugs. The date raised $25.

At the end of the night, the new couples participated in games like three-legged race and balloon popping to get rid of first date jitters.

The RHA are not rookies when it comes to philanthropic efforts. In 2017, a tornado tore through the Hattiesburg and Petal areas, leaving people displaced from their homes and left with nothing.

The RHA not only raised money for the victims, but also helped with cleanup efforts during weekends all year round. Members were also in charge of making sure that William Carey students felt at home at Southern Miss. Many William Carey students lost clothing and other personal belongings during the tornado. The RHA along with Greek Life helped organize a special drive around campus to help those students in need.

Other notable events organized by the RHA are their mental health talent show, The Ultimate Extravaganza and Spirit Week.

“We just want to do all we can to make Southern Miss enjoyable for everyone here,” Fogg said. “You can definitely expect to see more of our events around campus this year.”