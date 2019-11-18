  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Entertainment ‘Rick and Morty’ exemplifies the antihero rise
Entertainment

‘Rick and Morty’ exemplifies the antihero rise

By Kaylyn Jones

-

135
0

Entertainment media reflects society both consciously and subconsciously as content becomes more postmodern and is filled with irony and deconstructed conventions. A product of postmodernism is the antihero archetype that is seen in Rick of “Rick and Morty.” 

We are living in a time of disillusionment and pessimism. People challenge systems and conventions because of subpar improvement in political and social policies. The internet gave rise to multiple sources of information that cater to specific values. 

Since the end of World War II, audiences have been fascinated with antiheroism as it progressed and evolved from film noir to television breakouts like “Breaking Bad” with the iconic character of Walter White. These characters are critiques of human societies and dark subversions of traditional ideals, stemming from the display of inner truths of the dormant human condition. It is a vehicle to go into the abyss without risking any fantasy to indulge in.

 On Nov. 10, Adult Swim aired season four’s first episode of “Rick and Morty.” The episode “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat” kicked off the season to a great start. The episode pulled many references from anime masterpiece “Akira” and underrated action, sci-fi “Edge of Tomorrow.” As always, the comedy was hilariously meta and clever. “Rick and Morty” also provides great moments of animation and action. 

The extreme popularity of the Rick character is an accumulation of all antiheroes, reflecting on the growing pessimism and questioning of institutions. In the archetype of the antihero, the function of these characters provide a foil to mundane morality and have character traits that work against the typical hero.

 Rick is less than perfect. He is an alcoholic and rude egomaniac. However, he has a strong fanbase. His popularity is evident when one joke from the show causes a nationwide commotion over schezwan sauce in McDonald’s. Despite the character’s faults, he has qualities that are admirable and valued in most cultures such as intelligence, confidence and accolades. Despite Rick’s attributes, his shortcomings represent how society has grown more callous and indulgent. His distinct humor sets him apart from other characters and creates an effective diversion away from many of his atrocious acts. 

The audience is inclined to praise Rick because he reflects the values of millennials and Generation Z. Rick refuses to follow conventions and constantly questions his existence, correlating with how younger generations are redefining identities. Rick reflects how people are rebelling against the government with organizations and protests, specifically the young people who are the main audience of “Rick and Morty.”

Previous articleAdults need to treat students as equals
Next article‘Harriet’ sanctifies title character
Kaylyn Jones
- Advertisement -

Latest news

CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Parking trouble

Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Instead of remaking or continuing the story of the “High School Musical” movies in an effort to pull in nostalgic viewers, the show takes a meta approach that pays tribute to the movies in a fun way.
Read more
OpinionMichael Sandoz -
0

Thanksgiving deserves more appreciation

Is the greatest time of the year being ignored?
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Anti-vaxxers spread dangerous misinformation

The anti-vax movement stems from fear-mongering and misinformation.
Read more
EntertainmentLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Lady Antebellum’s ‘Ocean’ demonstrates growth

American country-pop trio Lady Antebellum released its eighth studio album through Big Machine Records. “Ocean” is an undeniable classic being received as a welcome return to the band’s roots.
Read more
EntertainmentLillie Busch -
0

‘Harriet’ sanctifies title character

“Harriet,” the first film about the abolitionist heroine since 1978, premiered Nov. 1.
Read more

Must read

CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Parking trouble

Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Instead of remaking or continuing the story of the “High School Musical” movies in an effort to pull in nostalgic viewers, the show takes a meta approach that pays tribute to the movies in a fun way.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

Lady Antebellum’s ‘Ocean’ demonstrates growth

American country-pop trio Lady Antebellum released its eighth studio album through Big Machine Records. “Ocean” is an undeniable classic being received as a welcome return to the band’s roots.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘Harriet’ sanctifies title character

“Harriet,” the first film about the abolitionist heroine since 1978, premiered Nov. 1.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Entertainment

New talent, not dead celebs should get roles

This week it was announced the upcoming film “Finding Jack” would be bringing back an actor who has not been seen in a long time, mainly because he’s dead.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Baby, it’s politically correct outside

The 2019 iteration of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is a pointless distraction away from the real issues of sexual assault and consent.
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz