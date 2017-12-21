Seminoles snap Golden Eagles four-game winning streak

The No.24-ranked Florida State Seminoles proved to be too much for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, falling to the Seminoles 98-45 in a game that ended their four-game winning streak.

Both teams started the contest with aggressive offensive play, trading lead changes five times in the first four minutes of the contest. After that, however, Florida State took command of the game, shooting 60 percent from the field in the first half, while the Golden Eagles converted just 8-of-29 of their first-half field goal attempts.

Nine turnovers and 18 Florida State defensive rebounds also contributed to the Golden Eagles 47-21 halftime deficit.

The Golden Eagles woes also continued in the second half. Florida State added 15 more defensive rebounds and forced 11 turnovers in the half, preventing Southern Miss from generating second-chance points and offensive momentum. Florida State took advantage of the Golden Eagles miscues and outscored the team 51-24 in the second half, walking away with the 98-45 win in the process.

“They [Florida State] are such a good basketball team,” said Head Coach Doc Sadler. “We thought we had some good looks, but every shot that is contested is something we really can’t simulate.”

Overall, Southern Miss shot 30 percent from the field in the contest, including a 17 percent conversion rate on three-point attempts. Guards Cortez Edwards, Anfernee Hampton and forward Eddie Davis lead the team in scoring with eight points each. Hampton also led the team with seven total rebounds, a career high for the redshirt junior.

The Golden Eagles fall to 7-5 on the season with the loss. They will close out their non-conference schedule with a neutral site contest against Mississippi State in Jackson, MS on Dec.23.