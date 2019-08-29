  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Football

      Center for Military, Team John Boy partner for tailgating

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Guardfather Tailgating 4 Veterans will return Aug. 31 behind Southern Hall and in the courtyard in front of Kennard-Washington Hall four hours before kickoff.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Football

      2019 Football Fall Camp Photo Gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      View a gallery by Sports Editor Makayla Puckett.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Ads
  • Contact
type here...
Opinion Should students feel obligated to attend football games?
Opinion

Should students feel obligated to attend football games?

By Bethany Morris

-

234
0

Photo by William Lowery

“Game day can be enjoyed by all” by Bethany Morris

As football season approaches, the excitement within me builds. I am not just a sports fan; I am a Golden Eagle at heart. I have grown up attending Southern Miss game days and have been a die-hard fan since the age of five when I experienced my first Southern Miss football game with my family. 

Of course, I know that Southern Miss is filled with students who do not enjoy football games and the festivities surrounding the day, and that’s a valid opinion. 

However, I feel that the homey atmosphere Southern Miss provides to its students on a daily basis is enhanced on game day. The sights and sounds that make up game day bring joy to the hearts of fans and can even bring peace in the midst of a chaotic semester. Tents set up in the District, the sounds of the Pride playing, the sights of cheerleaders decked out in black and gold and Dixie Darlings in their shimmery outfits combined with the overall joy brought by cheering fans are what make the gameday experience.

Gameday is a whole experience for those of all interests. If you love football, then there is the game for you. If you love the band, the halftime show is for you. If you have school spirit, then cheering for the Golden Eagles is for you. If you are into fashion, gameday offers a wide variety of looks from boutiques to fit your style. Football games are a social event, particularly here in the South. Tailgating in the District with your friends or your organization is also a great time to mix and mingle with the Southern Miss community. 

Some of the best memories for students at Southern Miss involve game day. Whether they enjoy cheering in the stands with friends or tailgating with their organization, all students should experience a Southern Miss football game so that they do not miss what this university has to offer. One may not become a die-hard fan from going to just one Southern Miss game, but I believe that you will enjoy your time connecting with students while cheering on the Golden Eagles.

“Football is not a priority for some” by Laurel Thrailkill

Fall classes are starting and the promise of cooler weather looms in the not-so-distant future. This means it is football season again. For some students, however, the Southern Miss football games are not a priority, which can leave the diehard Southern Miss sports fans scratching their heads. 

The question may be simple, but the answer is a bit more complex. There are many reasons why there are some students who do not attend Southern Miss football games, but one primary issue for many students is work. A significant amount of students who attend Southern Miss have part-time or even full-time jobs to support themselves and help pay their tuition. Situations often occur where work schedules conflict with football game times and students simply can not skip work to attend.

As the semester progresses, students are expected to spend more of their time studying, doing homework and completing projects. When it comes down to a choice between academics and fun, the decision may be hard, but studying is more important in the long run. Some students are forced to choose to study over attending a game so they can save their grades.

The crowds and noise of a football game is often a deterrent for non-fans. Because we live in Mississippi, the unpredictable weather is also a common concern. There are plenty of students that care about Southern Miss sports but would rather not attend these games so that they can avoid these problems.

The bottom line is that certain students just do not have any interest in sports. Some students simply feel that their time would be better spent doing other things. Everyone has different interests, and at the end of the day, the decision of whether or not to go to a football game is up to each individual student.

Previous articleMore Missy means more enjoyable football
Next articleHood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders
Bethany Morris

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

Football films break barriers between all Americans

Football movies show a human side of football and allow their audiences to connect with the sport in ways that they might not have before.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

Five essential songs to get in the football spirit

When the stadium speakers start blaring out tunes, that is the audience’s cue to get motivated, stand up and sing along to the song as a way of supporting their favorite team.
Read more
OpinionLanie Leach -
0

The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first home game

Whether you are a freshman, a transfer student or you have simply never been to a Southern Miss football game, lean back, put on your favorite pair of readers and absorb every word.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

College Football: A Survival Guide

You can hear it in the distance: thudding footfalls, energetic chants and popping beer cans.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
Read more
OpinionBethany Morris -
0

Should students feel obligated to attend football games?

Printz reporters Bethany Morris and Laurel Thrailkill discuss why students might or might not attend games.
Read more

Must read

FootballAlyssa Bass -
0

Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
Read more
FootballWilliam Burke -
0

Abraham, Whatley battle for starter position

Going into the fall season, there will be heavy competition between the two players aiming to become the starting quarterback for 2019.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first home game

Whether you are a freshman, a transfer student or you have simply never been to a Southern Miss football game, lean back, put on your favorite pair of readers and absorb every word.
Lanie Leach -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Tarantino shows white man’s fantasy in new film

Tarantino’s ninth film, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”...
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ perfectly portrays social media generation

Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria” is an edgy, stylish and wildly...
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Opinion

Letter to the editor

Life begins at the point of conception. No one...
Letter to the Editor -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz