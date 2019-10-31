Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Opinion Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?
Opinion

Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?

By Klaria Holmes

-

94
0

THE YOUTH VOICE MATTERS

Klaria Holmes

Teenagers in 1971 wanted the right to vote and felt that the laws in place were restrictive and unacceptable. It’s 2019, and it seems like it’s happening again.

In 1971, the Twenty-Sixth Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 surrounded by the statement that if teens were old enough to be shipped off to Vietnam, they should be old enough to vote for their national leaders. It is the quickest amendment ratified in U.S. history. At the time, this made sense; teenagers fresh from high school were being shipped off to fight in a brutal war but didn’t have a say in who their national government leaders were. Much like now, students and other teenagers alike were opinionated and wanted their voices heard – without having to wait three years to do it.

Fast forward to now. While we’re not sending 16-year-olds to war, we are facing some of the same dilemmas we were in 1971; the youth have a voice, and it’s one that is increasingly getting louder and should be acknowledged by those in power.

We’re no longer in a time period where the youth is uninformed about politics. The upcoming generations have lived through many experiences that have shaped their political views and have shown that they’re not blind to current issues.

For instance, Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old environmental activist has inspired and empowered millions to stand with her in her fight against the current climate crisis. At age 16, Thunberg has successfully started a climate change movement, becoming one of the many faces associated with the issue, but she cannot vote. This is a problem. Although she is Swedish, she is amongst millions of teenagers who believe that the current state of government isn’t working, and she can’t do anything about it.

By keeping the voting age at 18, we are silencing a group of people – regardless of beliefs – that are quickly becoming a majority. It’s not fair.

The youth knows what they’re talking about, and giving them the right to vote empowers them to continue fighting for what they believe in. It has also been proven that the youth will show up and vote, if they’re given the chance.

There is a right way to go about lowering the voting age. It would be a step backward to lower the voting age without ensuring that this new influx of voters is informed on current political issues. By mandating required classes for new voters, you ensure that this new, voting-age population is informed to make decisions, regardless of which party they align with. It does nothing to introduce a slew of new voters and not give them the chance to be educated.

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLDS ARE A PLAGUE

Brian Winters

If a person cannot drink without getting brain development problems, they probably should not be voting in elections that have an effect on the entire United States. On top of that, a person at the age of 21 would most likely be living on their own or at least have more life experience than someone that is either in high school or just graduated high school.

The current voting age is 18, but honestly, it should have stayed at 21. A March 1970 testimony from Sen. Edward Kennedy shows why Kennedy believes the voting age should be 18. 

One of the arguments from Kennedy’s website for lowering the voting age was that 30% of the soldiers in Vietnam at the time were under the age of 21. I know that draft age and voting age are two different things, but it kind of goes hand in hand with the fact I think anyone under the age of 21 should not be allowed to vote or sent off to war.

I do not think some people between the ages of 18 or 20 would be able to think about candidates in a rational way. The University of Rochester Medical Center website said that a teenager’s brain does not fully develop until the age of 25. The University of Rochester also said research has found adult and teen brains work differently, with adults thinking with their prefrontal cortex — the rational part — and teens think with the amygdala — the emotional part.

It might sound like the voting age should be 25, but no, that is too much. If the legal drinking age is 21, the voting age should be too. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says on their underage drinking fact sheet that people under 21 who drink alcohol can have life-long changes in brain development. 

If people can not legally drink alcohol without it messing up their brains, how can we trust them to vote? Twenty-one-year-olds are almost out of college and have had more life experience than an 18-year-old who is in high school or just graduated. 

Eighteen-year-olds cannot even start a lawnmower, how can we trust them to vote?

Previous articleStudents participate in political campaigns
Klaria Holmes
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionKlaria Holmes -
0

Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?

Teenagers in 1971 wanted the right to vote and felt that the laws in place were restrictive and unacceptable. It’s 2019, and it seems like it’s happening again.
Read more
FeaturesMorgan Usry -
0

Students participate in political campaigns

Most college students are politically active in some way, whether it’s joining a campus organization, being informed or voting. But some students take their involvement a step further and join political campaigns to promote their ideas and gain experience.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘The Return of the Living Dead’ offers blood, brains, mayhem

In keeping with the theme of overlooked horror movies from the ’80s, the horror recommendation column comes to an end with a discussion of one of the greatest, a movie which takes what people know about zombies and throws it out the window. That movie is “The Return of the Living Dead.”
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Read more
FeaturesAlyssa Bass -
0

Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Ballot Box Comic

Comic by Darius Harris.
Read more

Must read

OpinionKlaria Holmes -
0

Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?

Teenagers in 1971 wanted the right to vote and felt that the laws in place were restrictive and unacceptable. It’s 2019, and it seems like it’s happening again.
Read more
FeaturesMorgan Usry -
0

Students participate in political campaigns

Most college students are politically active in some way, whether it’s joining a campus organization, being informed or voting. But some students take their involvement a step further and join political campaigns to promote their ideas and gain experience.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Opinion

Porter’s ‘Cinderella’ casting comes with racial implications

Emmy-award winner Billy Porter playing the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming live-action Cinderella has dark implications regarding race and sexual orientation.
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more
Opinion

Lack of ASL classes cause disconnect

The importance of American Sign Language is often discounted and as a result, it is taught infrequently at schools and universities in the US.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Opinion

Students should read instead of scroll

If you feel like you are seeing fewer books and more phones in the hands of students, you are not alone. It is not at all an uncommon sight to see a group of young people sitting together but immersed in their phones.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz