Ito Smith, Korey Robertson headline Southern Miss Pro Day
Southern Miss held its annual Pro Day at M.M Roberts Stadium for NFL scouts to evaluate some of the area’s budding prospects.
Running back Ito Smith and wide receiver Korey Robertson headlined a group of players that worked in front of 27 different NFL teams on Thursday at The Rock.
Ito Smith checked in at 5’8”, 205 pounds and ran what some scouts clocked as a sub-4.5 40-yard dash. Despite inclement weather, Smith also showed his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield in position drills.
“I had a solid day,” said Smith. “I could’ve done better, but a pretty solid day. Everything was about what I expected.”
Smith notched 22 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press – the second highest mark by the Golden Eagles who participated. Smith shared that he has upcoming visits set up with the Cowboys, Titans, Rams, Colts and Seahawks.
Korey Robertson didn’t participate in a few of the drills, those of which he had already performed at the NFL combine earlier in March, making his on-field route running the focus. Robertson said he has met recently with both the Saints and Patriots.
Tarvarius Moore raised a few eyebrows during the on-field portion of workouts, recording two sub-4.4 40-yard dashes. Checking in at 6’1” 200 pounds, he also put up the highest veritcal at 39 1/2 inches. He shared that he has meetings coming up with the Browns, Colts, Dolphins, Texans and Colts.
“I’m just enjoying the whole process,” said Moore. “I just want to go in and impress them in the meetings, show them my football knowledge so hopefully I can make a team.”
Julian Allen, Jomez Applewhite, Cornell Armstrong, Curtis Mikell, Draper Riley, Allenzae Staggers, and Xavier Thigpen we’re other notable Golden Eagles that participated.
The 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX from April 26-28.