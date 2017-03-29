Softball scores season-high 21 runs against JSU

On Wednesday, the Southern Miss softball team tallied season-highs in both runs and hits, giving them a convincing 21-5 win on the road over Jackson State.

Sophomore catcher Samantha Papp swung confidently for the Golden Eagles, hitting two homers on the day, and junior Ciarra Cherry added a two-run homer of her own. Caitlyn Aldous and Chase Nelson also helped at the plate, combining for five RBIs.

Southern Miss had a comfortable lead seemingly throughout the whole game after a six-run second inning, leading 7-2 through three innings. Right-hander Jillian Johnson led the way on the mound, allowing only three earned runs with five strikeouts.

The Lady Eagles took advantage of six Tiger errors, while committing zero of their own to help hold their lead. The 21 runs and 17 hits both mark season-highs for the team.

Next up for Southern Miss is a two-day home series against Marshall, which begins this Saturday at 1 pm at the Softball Complex.