  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Southern Chorale travels to South Korea
News

Southern Chorale travels to South Korea

By Molly Schraeder

-

208
0

The Southern Chorale, one of Southern Miss’ choruses, traveled to Jeju, South Korea, to participate in the Jeju International Choral Festival and Symposium Feb. 17 through Feb. 20.

Artistic director of JICF Hee-Churl Kim said on the JICF website that this event is about promoting peace and happiness through choral music by choirs all over the world.

Associate director of choral activities Jonathan Kilgore, Ph.D,  said The Southern Chorale and Gregory Fuller,Ph.D,  were honored to receive an invitation to be one of only five choirs from around the world and the only choir from the U.S. performing at the Jeju International Choir Festival & Symposium.

“We are so very proud of them as they are sharing their talents and are ambassadors for the School of Music, the university and our community and nation as a whole. It is a testament to the dedicated work of Dr. Fuller, who has given Southern Miss Choral Activities a true national and international reputation,” Kilgore said.

According to the School of Music website, The Southern Chorale is comprised primarily of upper-division voice majors and graduate students studying conducting, vocal performance and music education. However, it also includes some singers from other disciplines.

For Laurel Lukes, a sophomore English major and member of The Southern Chorale, the trip to Jeju for JICF was her first time to travel internationally with The Southern Chorale. She said she felt support from the other musicians performing for JICF.

“I was completely unprepared for the overwhelmingly positive responses from the people around us and the deep connections made through music. Coming into this experience, I would have never guessed how enthusiastically our colleagues from all over the world have continually supported us as a group. The community formed over the duration of the festival was something I will never forget and am thankful to have been a part of,” Lukes said.

The Southern Chorale spent a few days before the competition sightseeing and exploring Seoul, South Korea, before traveling to Jeju, an island that lies below the Korean Peninsula.

Dani Nash, a sophomore choral music education major and member of The Southern Chorale, joined the choir in South Korea for JICF.

“The Jeju International Choral Festival & Symposium has been one of the best experiences of my music career. Getting to meet and befriend musicians from countries all over the globe is a once-in-a-lifetime experience I am so thankful for,” Nash said.

The Southern Chorale returned from Jeju to Seoul for another performance at a church in Seoul before traveling back to Mississippi Feb. 23. 

“I love my Southern Miss Choral Department for giving me the opportunity to represent America and USM here in South Korea,” Nash said.

To learn more about The Southern Chorale and Southern’s other choirs, visit usm.edu/choirs or facebook.com/southernmisschoralactivities.

Previous articleSay no to cashless businesses
Next articleLocal dancers bring art to Hardy Street
Molly Schraeder
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Open mic nights are predictable, boring

Quirky open mic nights at the Thirsty Hippo and other venues throughout the Pine Belt offer a creative release for aspiring writers and artists, but lack originality and substance. ﻿
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: dreaming of denim

I can’t think of anything more classic that screams Americana style than denim. Denim has been a fashion staple since it was first designed as laborers’ workwear on the farms and mines of America's Western states in the late 19th-century.
Read more
NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Eagle Esports holds signing event

Southern Miss’ newly formed esports teams, Eagle Esports, held a signing event Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize its new members.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Miss Anthropocene’ places listener in dystopia

Grimes’ latest album, “Miss Anthropocene,” plunges listeners into a dystopian future filled with all-powerful A.I. and otherworldly spirits celebrating global warming.
Read more
FeaturesJohn Hollins -
0

Local dancers bring art to Hardy Street

If you peek into the broad, transparent windows of Xfinity Dance Academy in the afternoon, you will witness a ballet or hip-hop class with its members swirling and strutting vigorously on a flat, wooden dance floor.
Read more
NewsMolly Schraeder -
0

Southern Chorale travels to South Korea

The Southern Chorale, one of Southern Miss’ choruses, traveled to Jeju, South Korea, to participate in the Jeju International Choral Festival and Symposium Feb. 17 through Feb. 20.
Read more

Must read

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Open mic nights are predictable, boring

Quirky open mic nights at the Thirsty Hippo and other venues throughout the Pine Belt offer a creative release for aspiring writers and artists, but lack originality and substance. ﻿
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: dreaming of denim

I can’t think of anything more classic that screams Americana style than denim. Denim has been a fashion staple since it was first designed as laborers’ workwear on the farms and mines of America's Western states in the late 19th-century.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Eagle Esports holds signing event

Southern Miss’ newly formed esports teams, Eagle Esports, held a signing event Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize its new members.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
News

Remembering Emmett Till forum shows students new perspective

On Feb.18, Dave Tell, Ph.D., a professor from the University of Kansas, discussed the history of how Emmett Till’s story has been remembered in the Thad Cochran Center as a part of the university’s celebration of Black History Month. ﻿
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
News

United Campus Workers opens chapter at Southern Miss

Faculty and staff of Southern Miss have begun to take steps to ensure their own voices are getting heard by the school’s administration with the formation of a union with the United Campus Workers, an organization dedicated to helping create unions across the country, focusing particularly on southern states.
John Hollins -
0
Read more
News

Bombshell Comics’ first “Mini Comic-Con” brings in crowds

Local Hattiesburg business Bombshell Comics held its first Mini Comic-Con Feb.22, which brought in crowds of people.
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz