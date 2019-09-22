  • Home
      Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

      Lillie Busch
      0
      When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
      News

      Southern Miss retention rate below national average

      William Lowery
      0
      Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
      News

      McNair takes student outreach and support role

      Lauryn Bohn
      0
      When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
Southern Miss at Alabama photo gallery

By Michael Sandoz

De’Michael Harris makes a one-handed catch. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Quez Watkins attempts to outrun an Alabama defender. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lines up on the line of scrimmage. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Kevin Perkins jukes to Alabama defenders. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jack Abraham calls a play. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
A group of Southern Miss students traveled to Tuscaloosa to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Pictured L to R : (front row) Ali Verdeja, Tommy Goodale, William Kemmler, Teddy Feracho; (back row) Stevie Powers, Robert Pickett, Thomas Peters.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban earned his 150th win with the Crimson Tide on Saturday Sept. 21. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jaylond Adams returns a kick. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jack Abraham drops back for a pass. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jordan Mitchell turns away from an Alabama defender. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Swayze Bozeman makes a tackle. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Head coach Jay Hopson discusses a play with a referee. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
DQ Thomas, Malik Shorts, Shannon Showers and wide receivers/tight ends coach Scotty Walden celebrate an interception by Thomas. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
The Southern Miss offense gathers for a huddle. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Alabama students filled the student section wearing blue to honor fallen police officer Dornell Cousette. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Michael Sandoz
