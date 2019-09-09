  • Home
      Southern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Starkville – Breaking the series tie the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 38-15 for a series record of 15-14-1.
      News

      Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

      Meghan Fuller
      0
      As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
      News

      Transfer students finish in five

      Lillie Busch
      0
      According to Institutional Research at Southern Miss, a total of 11,920 undergraduate students enrolled in Fall 2018. Among these students, 1,673 were transfers.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      0
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
      Sports

      Women’s soccer wins home opener

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

By Michael Sandoz

-

80
0
Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins.
Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Wide receiver Jaylond Adams looks for the ball as he nears the end zone. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Quarterback Jack Abraham hands off the ball to running back Darius Maberry. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Wide receiver Jordan Mitchell had six receptions for a total of 94 yards against Miss. State. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jack Abraham walks to the visitor locker room at Davis Wade Stadium after a 38-15 loss to the Bulldogs. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jack Abraham looks to hand off the ball. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Kevin Perkins attempts to break through the Mississippi State defense. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Jack Abraham rallies his offense as he calls a play at Mississippi State. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Michael Sandoz
