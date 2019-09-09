Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
Tim Truong has dreamed of opening a Vietnamese restaurant in Hattiesburg since he moved here in 2000. He noticed that there was a lack of Vietnamese restaurants in the area and wanted to fill that gap.
Finsta has served as a safe space for teens and young adults for at least four or five years now. A “finsta” is a private, “fake Instagram,” where users feel more comfortable sharing a more authentic version of themselves with a limited number of followers.
Tim Truong has dreamed of opening a Vietnamese restaurant in Hattiesburg since he moved here in 2000. He noticed that there was a lack of Vietnamese restaurants in the area and wanted to fill that gap.
Over the past 29 matchups between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, each school has earned 14 wins with one tie in 1973. With the last contest between the in-state rivals taking place at the Rock in 2015, the Golden Eagles seek to break the four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.