      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
      News

      Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
      News

      Hub Dance Collective presents "Re-Connect"

      Kaylyn Jones
      0
      Hub Dance Collective presented its 7th annual fall dance concert series “Re-Connect” at the Southern Miss Theater and Dance Building Sept. 5 and 6.
      Football

      Southern Miss beats Troy on the road 47-42

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Golden Eagles (2-1) traveled to Troy for a 47-42 win over the Trojans (1-1) on Sept. 14.
      Sports

      Golden Eagles sees three loses in home tournament

      James Calhoun Jr.
      0
      The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
Photo by Makayla Puckett

The Golden Eagles (2-1) traveled to Troy for a 47-42 win over the Trojans (1-1) on Sept. 14. 

Southern Miss had two rushing touchdowns from Jack Abraham and Steven Anderson respectively. Within the final minute of the first quarter Troy’s Kaleb Barker sent a 57-yard pass to Kaylon Geiger for the Trojans first touchdown of the contest. Troy tied the game in the second quarter with a short run from DK Billings.

Andrew Stein’s 26-yard field goal at the end of the half put the Golden Eagles back in the lead. At the top of the third quarter Troy jumped ahead with a 25-yard pass from Barker to Tray Eafford. Southern Miss responded later in the quarter with a 39-yard field goal by Stein and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Abraham to Quez Watkins. 

Still in the lead in the fourth quarter, Southern Miss stayed on top with a 51-yard pass from Neil McLaurin to Jordan Mitchell. The Trojans quickly responded with a 69-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Reggie Todd. Following the Troy touchdown Jaylond Adam’s 100-yard kickoff secured the Golden Eagles’ lead. Another touchdown pass from Barker kept the Trojans in the game, however, Abraham responded with a 64-yard pass to Watkins. Troy had the last scoring play of the night with a 35-yard pass from Barker, yet still fell short to Southern Miss. 

Overall the Golden Eagle offense had 626 total yards with 514 of them passing and 112 rushing. Abraham had 463 passing yards and three touchdowns for the night. Adams broke 100 yards with a total of 180 receiving yards for the contest. Defensively the Golden Eagles had four sacks and four tackles for loss. 

Southern Miss will be back in action on Sept. 21 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against the Crimson Tide. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Makayla Puckett
