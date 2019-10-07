Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.



“[The theme] is kinda to celebrate the community and everyone involved,” Kellicut said. “We have a bunch of events going throughout the week.”



The first event, which is titled “Meet the Family,” is Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. and will serve as the kickoff event for the week.



Events start Monday and end Saturday with the Southern Miss vs. North Texas game, which will have a homecoming court presentation during halftime.



Monday, October 7: Meet the Family at Spirit Park 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8: Meals of Hope at the Payne Center 4-6 p.m. Southern Miss Volleyball at the Volleyball courts starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9: Family Selfies at Shoemaker Square Fountain 11 a.m.-1 p.m. USM Has Talent in the Bennett Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October. 10: Bring It On: Eagle Style in the Reed Green Coliseum starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Fountain Sit at Shoemaker Square Fountain staring at 11:30 a.m. Southern Miss Homecoming Pep Rally at Town Square Park 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. Eagle Walk at 4 p.m. Southern Miss vs North Texas at the Rock starting at 6 p.m.



Kellicut said the difference between this year’s homecoming and previous year’s is that SGA tried to involve Hattiesburg and the alumni community more in the festivities.



“This year, we have tried to incorporate the community a bit more, which is really important because the university isn’t the university without the community—without Hattiesburg,” Kellicut said. “We are trying to bring everyone together. It’s not about the same few [people] that participate every year. It is about everyone.”



Junior biological sciences major Tierra Cooper, who is serving as the SGA student homecoming court director, said she believes homecoming is an opportunity for fellowship among students and alumni in a Southern Miss Now article.



“We look forward to welcoming back our alumni with open arms and warm smiles, all the while celebrating our university’s rich history and promising future,” Cooper said.



The executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association Jerry Defata said homecoming is the busiest time of the year for the association, and he said it is important for alumni to get involved with the event.



“Homecoming is a busy time at Southern Miss. It is one of our favorite traditions,” Defata said. “It’s a really good opportunity for people to come back to Hattiesburg, who haven’t been here for a while.”



The Alumni Association is also hosting events, starting with an event on Thursday.



Thursday, October 10: Dixie Darling Alumnae Social Event at the Hilton Garden Inn 6:30 p.m.

Friday October 11: 21st annual alumni homecoming golf tournament 8:30 a.m. at Hattiesburg Country Club. Black alumni gala at Lake Terrace Convention Center 7 p.m. Kappa Delta alumnae date party at dogwood venue starting at 7 p.m. Dixie Darling Alumnae practice and cocktail hour at St. Thomas Catholic Church and pride field 1-5 p.m. with the cocktail hour at camelia hour from 7-8 p.m.

Saturday October 12: 24 annual USM homecoming 5k Registration at 7-8 a.m. 8:30 is when the race will begin Southern Miss Alumni Association annual awards lunch and business meeting at noon in the Thad Cochran Center ballrooms Dixie Darling Tailgate after homecoming parade Spirit Park Live at 1p.m. Southern Miss Alumni Association membership appreciation tailgate at Ogletree House 3:30-5:30p.m.



Defatta said homecoming is a great opportunity for alumnae to come back to campus and get involved again.



“It’s really good to have a chance for alumnae to have a chance to walk back through time, remembering the days they had here,” Defatta said.