Southern Miss competes in Commodore Classic

Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
College can be a stressful experience, and one way that students can ease the tension of college, work and other real-life challenges is by owning a pet. However, having a dog or cat staying in the dorm is not an easy process.
To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem.
In the South, there are not seasons so much as varying degrees of heat. The seasons and changing styles of New York Fashion Week do not exist below the Mason-Dixon line. Besides chevron print, oversized t-shirts and Nike shorts, what else can be considered “wardrobe essentials” in the Bible Belt?
College can be a stressful experience, and one way that students can ease the tension of college, work and other real-life challenges is by owning a pet. However, having a dog or cat staying in the dorm is not an easy process.
The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.