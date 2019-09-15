  • Home
      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
      News

      Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
      News

      Hub Dance Collective presents “Re-Connect”

      Kaylyn Jones
      0
      Hub Dance Collective presented its 7th annual fall dance concert series “Re-Connect” at the Southern Miss Theater and Dance Building Sept. 5 and 6.
      Soccer

      Jacky Manteas leads Golden Eagles in final non-conference contest

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Southern Miss soccer team (4-3) hosted Jackson State University (0-6) on Sept. 15.
      Cross Country

      Southern Miss competes in Commodore Classic

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      Coach Aaron Kindt gives his runners a pep talk before their race. Photo by: Michael Sandoz The…
      Football

      Southern Miss beats Troy on the road 47-42

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Golden Eagles (2-1) traveled to Troy for a 47-42 win over the Trojans (1-1) on Sept. 14.
Sports Cross Country Southern Miss competes in Commodore Classic
SportsCross CountryPhoto Gallery

Southern Miss competes in Commodore Classic

By Michael Sandoz

-

44
0
Coach Aaron Kindt gives his runners a pep talk before their race. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
The Southern Miss cross country team has a pre-race huddle in Nashville. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Pictured: Kate Maddox Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Kindt coaches Sandra Spotz. Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Pictured: Sandra Spotz Photo by: Michael Sandoz
Pictured: Lina May Photo by: Michael Sandoz

Previous articleSouthern Miss beats Troy on the road 47-42
Next articlePet ownership relieves college stress
Michael Sandoz
About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz