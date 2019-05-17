Southern Miss errors help give UAB 3-2 win

“You win that baseball game after all the things we did you’re a lucky man,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said after the loss to UAB.

An error in the first inning and an error in the tenth inning were the difference in Southern Miss’ 3-2 Thursday night loss.

In total, Southern Miss (33-18, 19-9 C-USA) made four errors by the end of the night and left seven runners on base.

“Missed opportunity tonight,” Berry said. “Four errors defensively, missed opportunities, bad baserunning, hit into double plays the ingredients to not win a baseball game tonight.”

UAB (26-28, 11-17 C-USA) jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning from a throwing error by Walker Powell.

Southern Miss scored a run after UAB loaded the bases and walked in a run, but a double play ended the threat for the Golden Eagles.

In the fourth inning, Matt Wallner hit a solo home run to take a 2-1 lead. The home run was No. 16 on the season and put him second all-time in school history at 51.

However, UAB tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning with a two-out, RBI single. The game went to extra innings in the tenth where UAB came away with a two-out RBI single.

“We didn’t make plays defensively I can tell you that right there,” Berry said. “UAB, obviously had a sense of urgency trying to get into the tournament. Hats off to them they made the plays. Their shortstop had a heck of a game. They got the big hit when they needed it a couple of times in two-out situations. It eluded us tonight.”

Despite the issues at the plate and in the infield, pitcher Walker Powell put together a strong outing on the mound going nine innings. In just 93 pitches, Powell struck out eight batters, walked one batter, gave up six hits and allowed just one earned run.

The loss puts Florida Atlantic in sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings as the Owls had a 5-4 comeback, walk-off win against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

First pitch against UAB on Friday is set for 6 p.m.