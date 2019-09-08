Southern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15

Photo by Michael Sandoz

Starkville – Breaking the series tie the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 38-15 for a series record of 15-14-1.



“I’m excited about this football team. I think we’re getting better and better each week,” coach Jay Hopson said. “You know we said it earlier. We probably have the toughest non conference schedule in the country and we know Conference USA is a tough schedule.”



The Bulldogs were responsible for the only scoring drive of the first quarter with a 28-yard pass from Tommy Stevens to Osirus Mitchell. In the second quarter Stevens passed to Stephen Guidry for another unanswered touchdown. Nick Gibson rushed for 13-yards with 42 seconds left in the second quarter.



Running back Kylin Hill rushed for 125 yards despite being helped off the field in the second quarter. After halftime Hill returned to rush for 3-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.



The Golden Eagles were unable to get on the board until the third quarter with a 28 yard pass from Jack Abraham to Jaylond Adams in the third quarter.



“I thought the passing game w as well. The receivers ran some good routes, caught the ball well,” said Abraham. “We had some unfortunate interceptions there at the end just trying to push the ball down the field.”



At the top of the fourth quarter, Mississippi State’s Jace Christmann kicked a 30-yard field goal for a score of 31-7. With 6:31 left in the game Abraham threw a 65- yard pass to Jordan Mitchell for a touchdown followed by a pass to Trevor Terry for an additional two points.



“We started hitting a groove in the second half but we’ve got to do a better job coming out in that first half and putting up some points,” Abraham said. “We were hurting ourselves. It’s something we did last week and we did a little bit this week too.”



The Golden Eagle offense had a total of 344 yards with 234 of them passing yards. For the remaining 110 yards Kevin Perkins was responsible for 51 rushing yards.



“As far as coming out running the ball we had a heck of a week at practice. Our O-line stepped up big,” Perkins said. “Everybody had a role to play as far as stepping up so that’s what happened today we brought it together.”



Looking ahead to Troy the Golden Eagles are anticipating time spent in the film room in order to clean up mistakes.



“I think we’ll go back on film and see the little things we could’ve done better,” Hopson said. “But that’s part of this part of the process. I’m pleased, really, and with the fight, you know, but I’m not happy with the score.”