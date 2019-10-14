ad
      News

      Southern Miss masters of public health ranked most affordable

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss’ master of public health program was recently ranked No. 1 as the most affordable program in the East by the Masters in Public Health Degrees, an online resource for exploring MPH degrees in America.
      News

      Students struggle to adjust to payment policy

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Eighty nine students’ classes were canceled for the fall 2019 semester after a change in the payment policy, according to Director of Student Financial Services Barbara Madison.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the recent vandalism of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
      Sports

      Southern Miss soccer balances workload

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
      Sports

      Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Multimedia Southern Miss Homecoming game photo gallery
MultimediaPhoto Gallery

Southern Miss Homecoming game photo gallery

By Bethany Morris

-

87
0
  • De’Michael Harris runs ball down field for a touch down. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Quarterback Jack Abraham and De’Michael Harris celebrate in end zone. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Torrence Brown runs ball downfield. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Torrence Brown celebrates. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Ty Williams listens for call from sideline. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Southern Miss and North Texas at the line of scrimmage. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Quarterback Jack Abraham passes ball downfield. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Torrence Brown runs ball downfield past North Texas defense. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Kevin Perkins dodges the North Texas defense. Photo by Blair Ballou.

Previous articleSouthern Miss Homecoming 2019 Photo Gallery
Bethany Morris
