Southern Miss quarterback Kwadra Griggs reinstated

Southern Miss announced on Friday that quarterback Kwadra Griggs has been reinstated to the football team, effective immediately. The redshirt senior was indefinitely suspended on Aug. 11 following what was termed a “student conduct matter” by the university.

As a junior in 2017, Griggs appeared in 10 games with seven starts, including a start in the Independence Bowl against Florida State. During the season, he threw for 16 touchdowns, two interceptions and had 1879 yards through the air. Griggs also contributed on the ground last season, running the ball 83 times for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

According to a press release, the university will have no further comment on the issue, in accordance with student conduct matters.